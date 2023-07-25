LAUREL — Already assured a berth in the Class A Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball State Tournament as hosts, the Laurel Dodgers could've just packed it in and begun preparations a little sooner after an early loss in the double-elimination Eastern A district tourney this past week.

After all, after an 8-7 defeat to the Billings Cardinals demanded No. 3 Laurel to play four games in under 36 hours to win it all — and do it in searing triple-digit heat over the weekend in Miles City, no less — it would've been the easy option.

Dodgers coach Doug Studiner and his squad doesn't care for the easy way out, though. It may be a trait that serves them well at Thomson Park this week.

Laurel roared back from Friday evening's misstep to claw out of the losers' bracket, first with a pair of wins Saturday over Glasgow and Glendive to set up a Cardinals rematch Sunday afternoon for a spot in the title game.

The Dodgers got redemption in an 8-6 victory, then did the double in one day against Billings teams in the tourney by taking down the top-seeded Blue Jays 9-4 for the district championship (a second game wasn't played as both teams had already qualified for state).

With the comforts of home and a never-say-die attitude, the Dodgers, seeking their 11th Class A state title and first since 2013 this week as the state tournament gets going Wednesday, might just be one of the frontrunners to get one.

"We set the goal to earn our way here," Studiner said following a practice at Thomson Park on Tuesday morning. "It's a testament to the young men, how hard they worked. They knew that they were going to state no matter what; they wanted to win and prove to everybody around the state that we deserve to be here, and they accomplished that by winning the east. So I'm very proud of them."

The Dodgers' (36-18 overall) district crown was a repeat win, having also captured the 2022 title at Pirtz Field in Billings. To win state, however, they'll have to tame two teams that know all about winning hardware on the diamond recently.

Laurel will be playing Wednesday's nightcap against the lone Canadian team in the field, the Lethbridge Miners, at 7:30 p.m. in both teams' state openers. Studiner said he didn't know much about Lethbridge and what it brings to the plate this year, but he has a deep respect for the quality of the bracket and is prepping his team to ensure that it's ready to go when the first pitch comes.

Familiar surroundings could come in handy for that.

"It's a tough field, but we're here to compete and let's see how that goes," Studiner said. "It's our home ballpark, so that should be an advantage. Hopefully, we take advantage of being able to sleep in our own beds, eat our own food ... I don't have to stay up until two in the morning checking them into hotel rooms."

Laurel feels very much as if it's a group that seems to be clicking at the right time, with its recent run at districts from deep in the loser-out bracket to champion clear evidence that at least something is trending up in the Dodgers' dugout.

Playing with the idea there was a job they needed to take care of benefitted them in Miles City, Dodgers players said. With home support behind them this week, a new job and challenge is ahead of them.

"We're kind of going into the tournament just really confident and trying to play as loose as possible," Jace Buchanan, a pitcher and infielder for Laurel, said. "We gave a little pep talk before that first game on Sunday, and a lot of the boys were just excited to play and ready to go home. So we're like, 'Alright, let just get the job done and then get out of here.'"