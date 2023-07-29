LAUREL — It's going to be a wild day Sunday at Thomson Park in Laurel.

That's because three teams — the host Laurel Dodgers, Glacier Twins and Belgrade Bandits — have all moved on to the final day of the Montana-Alberta Class A American Legion Baseball State Championship Tournament.

The Dodgers punched their ticket first with a 6-2 win over their Eastern A rival the Billings Blue Jays in the first game of the day Saturday at Thomson Park.

In the nightcap, the Twins handed the Bandits their first loss of the tourney with a 10-2 victory.

That sets up a scenario on Sunday where all three remaining teams all have one loss.

However, Belgrade moves into the title game because the Bandits defeated the Blue Jays 10-4 in the undefeated semifinal on Friday.

So, the first game on Sunday will pit the Dodgers against the Twins at noon.

Forty-five minutes after the Dodgers and Twins game concludes, the winner of that contest will advance to the championship against the Bandits.

The Dodgers scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning on their way to a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays in a semifinal-loser-out game.

The Dodgers, who also beat the Blue Jays six days earlier in the championship game of the Eastern A District tourney, are happy to be playing for a chance at the title on Sunday.

"It's pretty exciting. I couldn't be more proud of the young men," said Laurel coach Doug Studiner. "They have performed in front of the home crowd. They are playing scrappy baseball and believe in themselves."

Laurel nearly toppled Belgrade on Thursday, losing 3-2 as the Bandits scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Studiner said that the Dodgers are playing well as a team and confident heading into play on Sunday.

"Challenge accepted. We'll go out and do our best," he said.

"If we keep playing the way we are, we should be in the ball game."

The Dodgers have to win twice on Sunday to claim a title. Laurel is chasing its first state title since 2013 and its sixth Class A title since 1987.

"We have a couple guys left who can pitch. We'll give it our best shot," said Studiner.

Three Laurel pitchers held the Blue Jays to four hits. Starter Pierce Caton threw the first five innings, and only gave up three hits and one run (earned). He struck out four and walked five. Ryne Clausen then allowed one hit in one-third of an inning and Maverick Hoppman threw a hitless final 1.2 innings.

Landen Bauer was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI for the Dodgers (39-19). Louis Nagy was 1 for 3 with a double and had a run and an RBI. Jace Buchanan was 2 for 4. Overall, the Dodgers tallied seven hits.

Studiner said Caton was held to five innings due to his pitch count. He was pleased with the Dodgers' pitching, offense and defense.

"Pierce pitched his heart out," said Studiner. "He did an outstanding job. It was a nice job by Pierce. And our offense scored enough runs to win."

For the Blue Jays (50-11), Connor Smith was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Kole Boyles had an RBI. Ryder Murdock doubled and scored a run.

Austin Pellersels threw the first six innings for Billings and gave up seven hits and six runs, although only two were earned. He struck out four and walked six.

The Blue Jays' defense committed three errors, while Laurel was charged with one miscue.

The weather has affected play at the tourney with delays due to storms, but Studiner said the Laurel community has answered the call every time. He credited the many volunteers, the Dodgers' extended family, and American Legion Post 123 for their efforts.

"I couldn't be more proud of the community in Laurel," said Studiner. "We've had lightning delays and hauled out the big tarp twice. The community and people are doing an outstanding job keeping the field ready."

In the Twins' victory over Belgrade, Mikey Glasss was 4 for 4 with a double, four runs and an RBI. Kellen Kroger was 3 for 4, including three doubles, with two runs and and three RBIs. Tristan Butts also batted 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Sam Hall pitched the full seven innings for the Twins, allowing two runs (both earned), and three hits. He struck out one and walked two.

Diego Casas was 1 for 2 for Belgrade with two RBIs.