BILLINGS — After sustaining a second-round loss, the Laurel Dodgers battled back four straight games including two on Sunday to capture the Eastern A District American Legion baseball championship in Miles City.

The Dodgers (36-18) repeated as Eastern A champion with a 9-4 win over the Billings Blue Jays in the title game. The Dodgers had topped the Billings Cardinals, who had defeated the Dodgers by a run on Friday, 8-6 earlier Sunday.

While the top-seeded Blue Jays (48-9) went 2-1 at the tourney, the Eastern A doesn't play a second championship game as both teams in the championship have already qualified for state and not to extend the tourney another day with the State A championship beginning Wednesday at Thomson Park in Laurel.

Overall, Laurel posted a 5-1 record in Miles City.

"We had to come through the loser's bracket. We lost the other night," Laurel coach Doug Studiner told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com by phone as his team returned to Laurel on the bus. "We played six games to win it and it was 102 degrees today. My boys played this morning and played their hearts out and beat the Billings Cardinals and had to come out in the heat and beat the Blue Jays. They played with heart and guts and left it all out on the field. I couldn't be more proud of them."

Laurel scored two runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth against the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays countered with two runs in the first and two in the fourth. Overall, Laurel had 11 hits and the Blue Jays five. Both teams committed four errors.

Three Laurel pitchers — Beau Mares, Gunnar Schultz and Kyle Berube — held the Blue Jays to five hits, while striking out five and walking eight.

Pierce Caton batted 3 for 4 for the Dodgers with three runs and one RBI. Jace Buchanan was 2 for 3 with a run and three RBIs. Reece Dolechek and Maverick Hoppman also both had two hits for the Dodgers.

For the Blue Jays, Chaise Tracy was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Connor Smith doubled and scored two runs from the leadoff spot. Anthony Williams also had two runs.

Fourth-year Blue Jays coach Calvin Bjorgum said he was proud of his team and the squad was looking forward to competing at state, which has been a goal for the team all season.

"It is always kind of tough going in on that bye," said Bjorgum, whose team didn't play on Thursday as the top seed, in a phone interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "We didn't play for over a week and it showed in the first game (a 12-7 win over Miles City Friday) a little bit. We had to shake the rust off. I'm proud of the way the guys competed. They played hard from the first pitch to the last one."

"Every Class A team's goal is to get through the district tournament and be able to qualify for the state tournament. We are there now and hopefully we can go out and compete at the tournament just as well as in our district."

Laurel scored five runs in the top of the second to go up 5-3 against the Cardinals, who scored three runs in the bottom of the first.

Overall, Laurel, the No. 3 seed, banged out 16 hits and had three errors. The second-seeded Cardinals had seven hits and two errors.

Batting leadoff for Laurel, Evan Caton was 3 for 5 with a run and two RBIs. Louis Nagy was 3 for 4 for the Dodgers with a run and an RBI. Tanner Knaub batted 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. Ryne Clausen and Landen Bauer were each 2 for 4 with two runs.

For the Cardinals, Payton Cicero was 2 for 3, including a double, with three runs. Jakob Wilcox added a double for the Cardinals. Chase Wise had a hit and scored twice.

First-round matchups for Wednesday in Laurel include the Butte Miners vs. the Glacier Twins at 10 a.m.; the Belgrade Bandits vs. the Mission Valley Mariners at 1 p.m., the Havre Northstars vs. the Billings Blue Jays at 4 p.m. and the Lethbridge Miners vs. the Laurel Dodgers at 7:30 p.m. The tourney continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the championship game set for noon. A second championship game would be 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first championship game if necessary.

"The biggest thing is to just take it one game at a time and don't look ahead," said Bjorgum, who was the Blue Jays' coach when they won the state title in 2020. "Being a feeder team, we will be the youngest team going into that tournament. We have to show we can compete against those older teams."

Studiner said the Dodgers are ready to play and looking forward to hosting the tournament.

"We are really excited to host it and glad we earned our way there," Studiner said. "That means a lot to us. We are looking forward to bringing five days of baseball to our community. It will be exciting. The community has been supporting us really good. We'd like to return the favor by bringing the people into our town."