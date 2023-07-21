MILES CITY — The Billings Cardinals prevailed over the Laurel Dodgers with a game-winning run in the seventh inning, advancing to the semifinals of the ongoing American Legion Baseball Eastern A District Tournament with an 8-7 win Friday.

Laurel didn't go without a fight, coming back from 7-1 down in the sixth inning to tie the game at 7-7 with a two-run sixth and four-run seventh. But the Cardinals won it in the bottom half via a two-out RBI single from Brady Randall, booking their ticket to the next round

They'll play their crosstown rivals, the Billings Blue Jays, for a spot in the district championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday in Miles City. The Blue Jays defeated the Miles City Mavericks by a 12-7 margin Friday night to advance.

Randall and Cody Collins finished with three RBIs each for Billings, sharing the game high. Reece Dolechek and Landen Bauer had two RBIs apiece for Laurel, which goes into loser-out play and must win against the Glasgow Reds at 10 a.m. Saturday to remain in the tournament.

The Dodgers' Evan Caton and Eric Haus combined to strike out four Cardinals, though Billings did tag them for a combined seven earned runs off of 11 hits. Meanwhile, Laurel began to make Billings starter Jaxon Meyer crack late into his outing as he just missed out on a complete-game performance, with Braden Zimmer getting an out in relief, but Randall's late heroics helped Meyer get the pitching win.

In the only other district tournament game played Friday, the Glendive Blue Devils defeated the Richland County (Sidney) Patriots 4-3 in loser-out play. Richland County has been eliminated, while Glendive will face Miles City in the loser-out bracket at 1 p.m. Saturday.