ALLIANCE, Neb. — The Laurel Dodgers (18-13) split a pair of games at the Clair Conley baseball tournament here on Saturday.

Beau Mares limited Buckley to one hit over four innings and the Dodgers picked up an 8-0 victory. Mares struck out nine, while walking two and hitting one batter with a pitch.

Laurel scored three runs in the first and five in the bottom of the second to lead 8-0. The game ended after 3.5 innings due to the mercy rule.

Jace Buchanan, Kyle Berube and Landen Bauer were all 2 for 2 for the Dodgers. Berube and Bauer both drove in two runs and Buchanan, Maverick Hoppman and Evan Caton all scored two runs. Buchanan hit a triple for the Dodgers' only extra-base hit. Overall, Laurel totaled nine hits. Laurel didn't commit any errors, while Buckley had one miscue.

The Alliance NE Srs. scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to edge the Dodgers, 6-5, in Laurel's final game of the day. Both teams had eight hits, while the Dodgers made four errors. Alliance didn't have any errors.

Leadoff batter Tanner Knaub was 2 for 4 for Laurel, including a double. He scored twice and drove in one.

The Dodgers continue tourney play on Sunday.