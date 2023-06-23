ALLIANCE, Neb. — The Rapid City Post 22 Expos scored five runs in the fourth inning en route to a 9-1 victory over the Laurel Dodgers at the Clair Conley baseball tournament here Friday.

The Expos' pitcher held the Dodgers to four its in the seven-inning contest. By comparison Post 22 accumulated 11 hits off three Dodgers' pitchers.

Jace Buchanan was 1 for 3 with a triple and a run for the Dodgers. Teammate Maverick Hoppman was 1 for 2 with an RBI.

The Dodgers (17-12) continue tourney play Saturday with a pair of games.