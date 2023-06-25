ALLIANCE, Neb. — The Laurel Dodgers scored in every inning but one in defeating the Douglas (Wyoming) Cats 10-8 at the Clair Conley baseball tournament here on Sunday.

The Dodgers (19-13) finished the four-day tournament with a 3-2 record.

Ryne Clausen batted 1 for 3 with four RBIs for the Dodgers. Evan Caton was 3 for 4, including a pair of two-base hits, with three runs and an RBI. Pierce Caton was 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI.

Overall, Laurel had 11 hits and Douglas seven. Laurel committed five errors and the Cats had one.

Evan Caton was Laurel's starting pitcher and he worked five innings, giving up five hits and six runs, although none of the runs were earned. He struck out seven and walked three.