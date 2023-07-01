LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers swept an Eastern A American Legion baseball twin bill from the Miles City Mavericks Saturday, winning 4-1 and 6-2.

In the 4-1 victory, the Dodgers' Landen Bauer was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Maverick Hoppman was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI and Reece Dolecheck had an RBI.

For Miles City, Charlie Lang batted 3 for 3 with an RBI. Logan Muri had a double for the Mavs.

Dolecheck pitched the full seven innings for the Dodgers and scattered five hits and allowed one run, which was earned. He struck out eight and didn't issue any walks.

For Miles City, Garrett Waterman threw 5.2 innings and allowed six hits and four runs (all earned). He walked five and struck out five.

In the second game, Bauer was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Dodgers and Pierce Caton doubled, and drove in two runs, and scored a run. Hoppman and Jace Buchanan also doubled for Laurel (21-15).

Rylin Gentry had two RBIs for Miles City. Leadoff batter CJ Lang was 2 for 4, including a double.

Evan Caton tossed the full seven innings for the Dodgers. He gave up six hits and two runs (one earned). He didn't walk a batter and fanned five.

Logan Muri pitched five innings for Miles City. He gave up six hits, six runs (five earned), walked four and struck out five.