POWELL, Wyo. — Powell led by four after two innings and went on to defeat the Laurel Dodgers 6-1 at an invitational American Legion baseball tournament here Sunday.

Reece Dolecheck had two of the Dodgers' four hits with a 2-for-3 performance. Tanner Knaub was 1 for 3, with a double, and scored a run for the Dodgers.

Laurel's record fell to 16-11 with the setback. Laurel will next begin play at the Clair Conley Tournament in Alliance, Nebraska, on Thursday.