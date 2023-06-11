WILLISTON, N.D. — The Great Falls Chargers won the 38th Annual Tru-wealth Financial American Legion baseball tourney here on Sunday.

The Chargers (18-12) defeated the Saskatoon Giants (7-8) 9-2 for the championship. It was the second straight year the two clubs met for the tourney title and the second straight time the Chargers earned the championship.

The Giants opened up scoring with a run in the top half of the first inning and would hold the Chargers scoreless for three straight innings; however, in the bottom of the fourth inning the Chargers would even the game up with Shane Jefferson scoring off of a single by Cole Pace. The fifth inning would see the Giants add one more run to their total and the Chargers answer back in the bottom half with two runs with Noah Banderob scoring off of a single by Trigg Mapes and Landon Lockwood scoring off of an error by the Giants.

The Chargers would break the game open in the bottom of the sixth, scoring six runs off of exceptional hitting by Seamus Sullivan, Lockwood, Liam Sullivan, Mapes, Lane Seim, and Cole Pace.

Scotty Klinker earned the win, pitching five innings, surrendering two earned runs off of two hits and four walks while striking out three. Cole Pace was credited with the save, throwing the final two frames allowing no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two.

The Chargers are back in conference play Thursday and Friday as they visit Billings for a three-game series with the Royals and a single game with the Scarlets at Pirtz Field.