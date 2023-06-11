TULSA, Okla. — The Billings Scarlets baseball team placed second at the Oral Roberts University Summer Camp Tournament here on Sunday.

The U.S. Nationals Southplains from Oklahoma City/Edmond, Oklahoma, defeated the Scarlets 4-3 in the championship game. The team from Oklahoma scored the winning run in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 deadlock.

The victors had five hits and the Scarlets four. Both teams committed a single error.

Nick Schneider batted 2 for 3, including a two-base hit, with a run and an RBI for the Scarlets (18-4).

Starting pitcher Colter Wilson pitched 2.1 innings for Billings, allowing two hits and two earned runs, before Kolten Wynia relieved and tossed the final 4.2 innings. Wynia scattered three hits and two runs (one earned).

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Scarlets, who went 3-1 at the tourney. Billings opened the tourney with a win on Thursday and Friday before play on Saturday was wiped out due to rain.

In the semifinal game on Sunday, the Scarlets defeated the Wolfe Electric Wildcats of Omaha, Nebraska, 8-6.

Both teams came out firing, with the Wildcats scoring four runs in the top of the first and the Scarlets answering with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first.

The Scarlets then tacked on two runs in both the third and fourth innings and a single run in the fifth before the Wildcats scored a single run in both the sixth and seventh frames.

Nate McDonald, Rocco Gioioso, Jaden Sanchez and Wilson each drove in two runs for the Scarlets.

Sanchez and McDonald each homered and Gioioso added two doubles.

Billings pitchers Zach Stewart and Nathan Swandal combined to throw seven innings and limit the Wildcats to six hits, while walking five and fanning nine.