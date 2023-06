IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Falls Bandits, the American Legion baseball World Series runner-up last year and the two-time champions the previous two campaigns, defeated the Billings Royals 12-4 Saturday at the Battle of the Falls tournament.

Post 56 scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 4-4 tie. Sy Waldron homered and drove in two runs for the Royals (13-14). Earlier in the day, Cheyenne (Wyoming) Post 6 downed the Royals 11-7.