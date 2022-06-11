HELENA — Brotherly love is special and unique in many ways and it was on display Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of a non-conference doubleheader at Kindrick Legion Field.
Helena Senators third baseman Tycen Mooney – younger brother of Trysten – made a nice stop and throw to first to record the first out of the sixth inning. Trysten – older by about 18 months – was in the bullpen down the third base line having just caught some warmup tosses from a Senators reliever.
“I made a good pick and he was like, ‘lucky pick,’” Tycen said, smiling.
“I was in the bullpen and he made a good play,” Trysten said. “I told him it was lucky, but he made a good play.”
“Good ole brotherly love,” Tycen added.
The Mooney brothers are teammates for the first time since their pre-teen years. Trysten was All-State as the Senators’ starting catcher during their state championship-winning team last season, while Tycen hit .349 with 50 RBI in 53 games for the Class A Reps.
Timing-wise, having his younger brother as a teammate this season is perfect. Trysten has roughly a half-season left before he begins his collegiate journey at Wenatchee Valley in Washington state.
One of the aspects of his game Trysten wanted to work on this year was leadership, something he is able to do, in part, by helping younger brother.
“Just like talking through his at-bats,” Trysten said. “At the beginning of the year, [Tycen] was struggling a little bit. Just talking through approach and what you do when you’re later in counts. Just talking with him about the difference between this level and the ‘A’ level that he was at last year.”
Even though Tycen is a right-handed batter – counter to his brother’s left-handed approach – he listens to Trysten’s pointers, advice that comes from experience.
“Him being on the Senators for the last three years is pretty awesome, so I’m learning a lot from him through his words and wisdom,” Tycen said. “We have a pretty good connection when we’re playing, so it’s pretty cool to see and fun.”
Trysten sat for Saturday’s non-conference double dip after catching both ends of Friday’s conference twin bill. In Game 2 of what ended up being a sweep for the Billings Royals on Friday, the Mooneys collected two hits apiece and personally erased the Senators’ two-run third-inning deficit in the span of three at-bats.
On the season, Trysten is hitting .311 with four doubles and 18 RBI (second-most on Helena’s roster). Tycen is hitting .259, and is third on the team with 14 RBI, in 69 plate appearances.
“They’ve both been in the program for a long time, and them getting to play together in Trysten’s senior year is pretty special,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “There’s a few times we have to reign Trysten in – he’s kinda hard on little brother at times. They do a good job together. Just two talented players.”
Much like last year, Trysten has been a cog in Helena’s success. He’s caught over 70 percent of the innings this season and is second on the team in hits (28), RBI (18) and walks (14). Of players with at least 50 plate appearances, Trysten has the Senators’ third-best OBP at .417.
“It’s kinda cool to watch him progress through the program and go from that young sophomore that’s pretty unsure of himself to last year when he didn’t quite know if he was a leader or not. Then this year, he’s really stepping up,” Burnett said. “Trysten’s not a rah-rah, in your face type guy, he’s pretty quiet. Having him behind the plate is just calming for our pitchers…
“When somebody steps out of line, Trysten is there to let them know. If it’s his brother, he really lets him know. He’s doing a great job as a leader for us and you need that behind the plate as a catcher. We’re happy with how he’s taking on that new role this year.”
Tycen started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Helena’s 4-2 Game 1 victory over Billings on Saturday. He entered Game 2 at the hot corner late, and after grounding out in the fifth, drove in an important insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
A half-inning later, Tycen initiated a 5-4-3 double play that erased a lead-off single by the Royals and helped Helena’s Dylan Willcut nail down a 5-3 victory.
“It’s awesome,” Trysten said of watching his brother succeed. “I haven’t got to watch him play the last couple years because I’ve been playing. It’s just cool to see him playing well. I’m excited for him for the next couple years.”
Tycen has filled a utility role for the Senators in his first varsity season. He’s played third, first and some second all while maintaining solid numbers at the dish.
Over his last 48 plate appearances, Tycen is slashing .317/.319/.341/.661. He has struck out just four times in his last 16 games, and during that span, has as many RBI (12) as singles.
“He can play all over the infield,” Burnett said of Tycen. “If we had to, I’m sure he could go get a few outs for us at shortstop, too. Just to have that utility role allows us to get him more time. He can fill a hole at first, he can play third. Then, with the bat, he’s consistent. Doesn’t take too many bad approaches or bad swings. Good line-drive hitter.”
Trysten said that, at first, he was nervous about playing with his brother with how much they seem to butt heads, but described this season as fun.
He feels like he and his brother have grown past the point of not getting along and can now share some good conversations about baseball or the same room during a video game session.
“We butt heads every once in a while, but altogether, he’s a pretty cool brother to have,” Tycen said.
The Senators improved to 23-9 with a pair of non-conference victories Saturday. A four-run second inning – kick-started by four straight singles – proved to be the difference in Game 1.
Tyler Cutler was solid on the mound, allowing just two runs (one earned) despite yielding 10 hits and three walks in seven innings. Cutler also struck out three.
Billings tied Game 2 at 3-3 in the fifth on a Carter Venable RBI groundout. Helena responded an inning later with back-to-back one-out reaches. Sam Ark scored when Billings’ Jaiden Turner bobbled a ball at short. Two batters later, Tycen scored Willcut to give the Senators all the cushion they would need.
Luke Dowdy opened the game for Helena and gave up two runs on five hits across three innings. Gavin Thennis tossed three innings of one-run baseball and Willcut picked up the save with a clean seventh.
Walker Bennett was 2-for-3 with two RBI in the victory, while Lance Schaaf and Owen Doucette each collected two hits for the Royals.
