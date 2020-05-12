For many involved with youth baseball around the state, a return to the sport is rapidly becoming a when and not an if.
At least for now.
"All in all, what it comes down to is that we want to give these kids the ability to play baseball this summer and something to play for," Missoula Mavericks manager Brent Hathaway said. "And we still have that in place.”
"It's a lot of adjusting on the fly," Bozeman Bucks head coach Garrett Schultz said. "But I think it's worth it. Being able to go out tonight and have a situational scrimmage was incredible and that was the first time we were able to do that. It was pretty fun. The kids were jacked."
Schultz said the Bucks were able to take that step after clearing things up with the county health department.
"We got clarification that as long as we were in groups of under 10, we didn't have to be six feet apart, so we can have our batter and catcher in the same area or a fielder and a runner. So that allows us to do some of that situational stuff."
Whenever the season resumes, Montana Class AA teams expect to play a 24-game conference schedule followed by a state tournament from Aug. 5-9 in one location that has yet be determined. Helena, Missoula and Billings are all being considered. The Class A state tournament will also be on Aug. 5-9.
While the Class AA coaches voted to hold a single-site state tournament, Class A was still deciding between a single site or a playoff-type system used in football, where the higher-seeded team would host, but settled on a double-elimination tournament at a site to be determined.
This was decided On a Zoom call with Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball general chairman Ron Edwards on Tuesday that 406mtsports.com joined after a vote by coaches.
District tournaments at the Class A level are also expected, which may include a higher seed hosting a lower seed setup instead of a tournament at one host site, which would be easier to achieve due to proximity.
In Class AA, the only outstanding issue is how many teams will participate at state. Normally nine compete in the league, but two, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge, are from Canada. Unless the travel ban to the United States is lifted by June 1, they will be excluded.
Yet, since that would leave just seven teams for the AA state tournament, there was talk of allowing one Canadian team after a playoff to determine the one representative should the ban be lifted. Another option was adding a team from Class A to make the field eight.
This all comes in response to an announcement that the American Legion national office would not officially sponsor teams this season, sending shock waves through the Montana baseball landscape. The biggest, immediate problem was insurance, which teams were quick to resolve.
Montana American Legion teams get their insurance as part of the national organization, but with that support gone teams had to find their own. Notably, insurance won't cover issues related to COVID-19.
The Mavericks, for example, bought insurance through the same company that the national organization uses for around the same cost, president Ginger Claussen said. In Butte, meanwhile, Miners head coach Jeff LeProwse quickly registered his entire team with the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA), which he has worked with as a part of travel teams.
The USSSA offers insurance that will hold over the Miners until next season, when they hope to be affiliated once again with the Legion. USSSA also won't have liability for any coronavirus issues.
In Helena, Senators head coach Jon Burnett said all three teams -- the Senators (AA), Reps (A) and Independents (B) -- would be able to play. He said all three are insured; as with the others, COVID-19 won't be covered.
Money could become an issue for some teams. Legion baseball, at least in Montana, relies heavily on corporate sponsorship and individual player fundraising efforts.
It's also an expensive sport, with Claussen estimating that a single Mavericks season costs "Over a couple hundred thousand dollars if you factor in the cost of travel, uniforms, equipment, umpires, facility and field maintenances, buses, and inspections, among other things."
Donations are down, but that is to be expected in a period of extreme economic uncertainty. Claussen said that the Mavs had just started fundraising efforts for the season, while Butte is still waiting until it knows whether it must reclassify as a different non-profit organization outside the Legion umbrella.
Travel is a big part of expenses and even that aspect differs among teams. Butte's Jeff LeProwse will not host or travel to any tournament outside of the district. LeProwse said Butte, a Class A program, would only travel to the district and state tournament, should the Miners qualify.
Missoula, meanwhile, is full-on with its schedule if the state hits phase three of Gov. Steve Bullock's "reopening" plan, including a large tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, from June 30 to July 5 that's still on as scheduled.
The Mavs also have several games scheduled with teams from Idaho and Wyoming. Hathaway said he had been in contact with coaches from other states and many teams have a similar plan for going independent this season.
Wyoming is also full-steam ahead with its own youth baseball plans. This could potentially open up more teams for Montana teams to play.
"We will travel out of state if we get to phase three," Hathaway said. "We have to abide by everything that the CDC and the governor and everyone else puts down, but if they open it up, we plan on attending."
Bozeman is also still hoping it will be able to play some out-of-state teams.
"We probably won't know until mid-June until the earliest," Schultz said. "There are a bunch of teams that want to come play us, because of our program and because we are in a pretty good situation in Montana in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic. I don't see a problem getting those games if that 14-day quarantine is lifted for people who cross the state boundary."
Traveling via bus is still a possibility right now, though both LeProwse and Hathaway did say those were ongoing discussions with their boards of directors and parents.
Decisions also need to be made by local boards about whether to approve overnight travel, which will impact participation at single-site state tournaments. Some teams have been approved, while others are sorting it out.
Some teams are also struggling to practice. Tri-County, which includes teams from Toole, Pondera and Glacier counties, was just approved this week. Toole County was hit hard early by COVID-19.
One of the last questions to answer is, when will games actually begin?
That can't happen until phase two of Bullock's reopening guidelines, but when it does, expect ballparks to be open, albeit without fans.
