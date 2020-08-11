BOZEMAN — The state champion Bozeman Bucks led the way with six players selected for the American Legion all-state and all-conference teams as announced Tuesday by Universal Athletic and the Department of Montana American Legion Baseball.

The teams for Class AA and A were selected by coaches vote. Coaches of the year and scholarship recipients also were announced.

Catcher Alton Gyselman, first baseman Sage McMinn, second baseman Ben Hubley, outfielder Kelher Murfitt and pitcher Hunter Williams represent the Bucks. Gyselman was chosen Most Valuable Player. 

The Billings Royals, Billings Scarlets and Helena Senators each had two players selected.

Coach of the Year is Jon Burnett of the Helena Senators. Class A co-Coaches of the Year are Calvin and Eric Bjorgum of the state champion Billings Blue Jays.

This is the 13th year that Universal Athletic and Montana American Legion Baseball have recognized all-state and all-conference performers. Coaches throughout the state say recognizing all-state and all-conference performers have assisted in the college recruiting process.

The awards are sponsored by Universal Athletic, a Montana-based athletic dealer established in 1971 and servicing team sports throughout the state.

“Universal Athletic is proud to partner with American Legion Baseball and congratulate the recipients for their outstanding season” said Greg Miller, president of Universal Athletic. “Connecting to the baseball community statewide has and will continue to be important to Universal Athletic. We have had countless employees over the years that have played American Legion baseball, and many have continued to contribute to programs after their playing days.”

2020 Class AA All-State

C Alton Gyselman, Bozeman Bucks

1B Sage McMinn, Bozeman Bucks

2B Ben Hubley, Bozeman Bucks

2B Nate Dewar, Billings Scarlets

3B Dane Fraser, Missoula Mavericks

SS Jaeden Jordahl, Billings Royals

Utility Infield Kael Richards, Great Falls Chargers

OF Ethan Keintz, Helena Senators

OF Kelher Murfitt, Bozeman Bucks

OF Logan Meyer, Billings Scarlets

P Hunter Williams, Bozeman Bucks

P Sage McMinn, Bozeman Bucks

P Ethan Keintz, Helena Senators

P Jack Corriveau, Kalispell Lakers

P Chase Hinkley, Billings Royals

2020 Class AA All-Conference

C Jarron Wilcox, Billings Scarlets

1B Chase Nielsen, Helena Senators

2B Matt Krieger, Helena Senators

3B Jack Corriveau, Kalispell Lakers

3B Derrick Spring, Great Falls Chargers

SS Tyler Tenney, Helena Senators

Utility Infield Brenden Concepcion, Billings Royals

OF Nick Eliason, Billings Royals

OF Matt Burton, Helena Senators

OF Logan Pailthorpe, Bozeman Bucks

P Jackson Schaubel, Billings Scarlets

P Cy Miller, Helena Senators

P Hunter Lindgren, Helena Senators

State AA Tournament Awards

Batting Champion: Logan Pailthorpe Bozeman Bucks AA

MVP: Alton Gyselman Bozeman Bucks AA

Coach of the Year: Jon Burnett, Helena Senators AA

Class AA Scholarship Winner: Ethan Keintz, Helena Senators

2020 North District Class A All-State

Carson Bitney, Tri-County Cardinals

Jake Clinton, Lewistown Red Birds

Brinkley Evans, Tri-County Cardinals

Kyle Lee, Lewistown Red Birds

Quinn Reno, Havre Northstars

2020 South District Class A All-State

Quinn Belcher, Helena Reps

Kash Fike, Belgrade Bandits

Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon Cubs

Bo Hays, Gallatin Valley Outlaws

Coby Richards, Belgrade Bandits

Ryan Wahl, Butte Miners

2020 East District Class A All-State

Jess Bellows, Miles City Mavericks

Richie Cortese, Laurel Dodgers

Matt Dufner, Glendive Blue Devils

Isaac Johnson, Froid Bulls

Davis Mosier, Billings Blue Jays

2020 West District Class A All-State

Stevyn Andrachick, Glacier Twins

Xavier Fisher, Mission Valley Mariners

Colby Kohlman, Bitterroot Bucs

Jake Scully, Bitterroot Bucs

Zach Veneman, Glacier Twins

Tripp Zhang, Libby Loggers

2020 North District Class A All-Conference

IF Jake Clinton, Lewistown Red Birds

IF Kyler Crabtree, Tri-County Cardinals

IF Xander Flick, Lewistown Red Birds

IF Nolan Fry, Lewistown Red Birds

IF Quinn Reno, Havre Northstars

OF Carson Bitney, Tri-County Cardinals

OF Luke Clinton, Lewistown Red Birds

OF Wes Gilcher, Great Falls Lightning

P Will Hendricks, Lewistown Red Birds

P Kolby Kovatch, Tri-County Cardinals

P Kyle Lee Lewistown, Red Birds

UT Tyrell Kjersem, Havre Northstars

UT Kellen Lawhan, Great Falls Lightning

2020 South District Class A All-Conference

1B Cooper VanLuchene, Belgrade Bandits

2B Eric Hart, Butte Miners

3B Kian O'Neill, Butte Miners

C Ryan Wahl, Butte Miners

SS Seth Green, Butte Miners

UTIL Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon Cubs

OF Quinn Belcher, Helena Reps

OF Brady Jones, Gallatin Valley Outlaws

OF Bo Hays, Gallatin Valley Outlaws

OF Coby Richards, Belgrade Bandits

OF Rob Wolf, Livingston Braves

P Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon Cubs

P Coby Richards, Belgrade Bandits

P Ryan Wahl, Butte Miners

2020 East District Class A All-Conference

Davis Mosier Billings Blue Jays

Lance Schaaf Billings Blue Jays

Jessen West, Billings Blue Jays

Max Murphy, Billings Cardinals

Jaden Sanchez, Billings Cardinals

Isaac Johnson, Froid Bulls

Brody Miller, Froid Bulls

Tel Aune, Glasgow Reds

Christian Price, Glasgow Reds

Matt Dufner, Glendive Blue Devils

Rhett Hoffer, Glendive Blue Devils

Trenton Reinhart, Glendive Blue Devils

Keagen Campbell, Laurel Dodgers

Richie Cortese, Laurel Dodgers

Jess Bellows, Miles City Mavericks

Jack Cline, Miles City Mavericks

Carson Hunter, Miles City Mavericks

Terry Allmer, Wolf Point Yellow Jackets

2020 West District Class A All-Conference

Colby Kohlman, Bitterroot Bucs

Jake Scully, Bitterroot Bucs

Brendan Schneiter, Bitterroot Bucs

Mitch Spinetta, Bitterroot Red Sox

Austyn Andrachick, Glacier Twins

Stevyn Andrachick, Glacier Twins

Mason Peters, Glacier Twins

Zach Veneman, Glacier Twins

Austyn Andrachick, Glacier Twins

Caden Williams, Libby Loggers

Tripp Zhang, Libby Loggers

Joe Schlege, Kalispell Lakers A

Max Holden, Kalispell Lakers A

Dawson Dumont, Mission Valley Mariners

Xavier Fisher, Mission Valley Mariners

Nico Peterson, Missoula Mavericks A

State A Tournament Awards

Coach of the Year: Calvin & Eric Bjorgum, Billings Blue Jays

Batting Champion: Kruz Slevira, Billings Blue Jays

MVP: Lance Schaaf, Billings Blue Jays, Keyan Dalbey Mission Valley Mariners

