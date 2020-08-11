BOZEMAN — The state champion Bozeman Bucks led the way with six players selected for the American Legion all-state and all-conference teams as announced Tuesday by Universal Athletic and the Department of Montana American Legion Baseball.
The teams for Class AA and A were selected by coaches vote. Coaches of the year and scholarship recipients also were announced.
Catcher Alton Gyselman, first baseman Sage McMinn, second baseman Ben Hubley, outfielder Kelher Murfitt and pitcher Hunter Williams represent the Bucks. Gyselman was chosen Most Valuable Player.
The Billings Royals, Billings Scarlets and Helena Senators each had two players selected.
Coach of the Year is Jon Burnett of the Helena Senators. Class A co-Coaches of the Year are Calvin and Eric Bjorgum of the state champion Billings Blue Jays.
This is the 13th year that Universal Athletic and Montana American Legion Baseball have recognized all-state and all-conference performers. Coaches throughout the state say recognizing all-state and all-conference performers have assisted in the college recruiting process.
The awards are sponsored by Universal Athletic, a Montana-based athletic dealer established in 1971 and servicing team sports throughout the state.
“Universal Athletic is proud to partner with American Legion Baseball and congratulate the recipients for their outstanding season” said Greg Miller, president of Universal Athletic. “Connecting to the baseball community statewide has and will continue to be important to Universal Athletic. We have had countless employees over the years that have played American Legion baseball, and many have continued to contribute to programs after their playing days.”
2020 Class AA All-State
C Alton Gyselman, Bozeman Bucks
1B Sage McMinn, Bozeman Bucks
2B Ben Hubley, Bozeman Bucks
2B Nate Dewar, Billings Scarlets
3B Dane Fraser, Missoula Mavericks
SS Jaeden Jordahl, Billings Royals
Utility Infield Kael Richards, Great Falls Chargers
OF Ethan Keintz, Helena Senators
OF Kelher Murfitt, Bozeman Bucks
OF Logan Meyer, Billings Scarlets
P Hunter Williams, Bozeman Bucks
P Sage McMinn, Bozeman Bucks
P Ethan Keintz, Helena Senators
P Jack Corriveau, Kalispell Lakers
P Chase Hinkley, Billings Royals
2020 Class AA All-Conference
C Jarron Wilcox, Billings Scarlets
1B Chase Nielsen, Helena Senators
2B Matt Krieger, Helena Senators
3B Jack Corriveau, Kalispell Lakers
3B Derrick Spring, Great Falls Chargers
SS Tyler Tenney, Helena Senators
Utility Infield Brenden Concepcion, Billings Royals
OF Nick Eliason, Billings Royals
OF Matt Burton, Helena Senators
OF Logan Pailthorpe, Bozeman Bucks
P Jackson Schaubel, Billings Scarlets
P Cy Miller, Helena Senators
P Hunter Lindgren, Helena Senators
State AA Tournament Awards
Batting Champion: Logan Pailthorpe Bozeman Bucks AA
MVP: Alton Gyselman Bozeman Bucks AA
Coach of the Year: Jon Burnett, Helena Senators AA
Class AA Scholarship Winner: Ethan Keintz, Helena Senators
2020 North District Class A All-State
Carson Bitney, Tri-County Cardinals
Jake Clinton, Lewistown Red Birds
Brinkley Evans, Tri-County Cardinals
Kyle Lee, Lewistown Red Birds
Quinn Reno, Havre Northstars
2020 South District Class A All-State
Quinn Belcher, Helena Reps
Kash Fike, Belgrade Bandits
Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon Cubs
Bo Hays, Gallatin Valley Outlaws
Coby Richards, Belgrade Bandits
Ryan Wahl, Butte Miners
2020 East District Class A All-State
Jess Bellows, Miles City Mavericks
Richie Cortese, Laurel Dodgers
Matt Dufner, Glendive Blue Devils
Isaac Johnson, Froid Bulls
Davis Mosier, Billings Blue Jays
2020 West District Class A All-State
Stevyn Andrachick, Glacier Twins
Xavier Fisher, Mission Valley Mariners
Colby Kohlman, Bitterroot Bucs
Jake Scully, Bitterroot Bucs
Zach Veneman, Glacier Twins
Tripp Zhang, Libby Loggers
2020 North District Class A All-Conference
IF Jake Clinton, Lewistown Red Birds
IF Kyler Crabtree, Tri-County Cardinals
IF Xander Flick, Lewistown Red Birds
IF Nolan Fry, Lewistown Red Birds
IF Quinn Reno, Havre Northstars
OF Carson Bitney, Tri-County Cardinals
OF Luke Clinton, Lewistown Red Birds
OF Wes Gilcher, Great Falls Lightning
P Will Hendricks, Lewistown Red Birds
P Kolby Kovatch, Tri-County Cardinals
P Kyle Lee Lewistown, Red Birds
UT Tyrell Kjersem, Havre Northstars
UT Kellen Lawhan, Great Falls Lightning
2020 South District Class A All-Conference
1B Cooper VanLuchene, Belgrade Bandits
2B Eric Hart, Butte Miners
3B Kian O'Neill, Butte Miners
C Ryan Wahl, Butte Miners
SS Seth Green, Butte Miners
UTIL Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon Cubs
OF Quinn Belcher, Helena Reps
OF Brady Jones, Gallatin Valley Outlaws
OF Bo Hays, Gallatin Valley Outlaws
OF Coby Richards, Belgrade Bandits
OF Rob Wolf, Livingston Braves
P Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon Cubs
P Coby Richards, Belgrade Bandits
P Ryan Wahl, Butte Miners
2020 East District Class A All-Conference
Davis Mosier Billings Blue Jays
Lance Schaaf Billings Blue Jays
Jessen West, Billings Blue Jays
Max Murphy, Billings Cardinals
Jaden Sanchez, Billings Cardinals
Isaac Johnson, Froid Bulls
Brody Miller, Froid Bulls
Tel Aune, Glasgow Reds
Christian Price, Glasgow Reds
Matt Dufner, Glendive Blue Devils
Rhett Hoffer, Glendive Blue Devils
Trenton Reinhart, Glendive Blue Devils
Keagen Campbell, Laurel Dodgers
Richie Cortese, Laurel Dodgers
Jess Bellows, Miles City Mavericks
Jack Cline, Miles City Mavericks
Carson Hunter, Miles City Mavericks
Terry Allmer, Wolf Point Yellow Jackets
2020 West District Class A All-Conference
Colby Kohlman, Bitterroot Bucs
Jake Scully, Bitterroot Bucs
Brendan Schneiter, Bitterroot Bucs
Mitch Spinetta, Bitterroot Red Sox
Austyn Andrachick, Glacier Twins
Stevyn Andrachick, Glacier Twins
Mason Peters, Glacier Twins
Zach Veneman, Glacier Twins
Austyn Andrachick, Glacier Twins
Caden Williams, Libby Loggers
Tripp Zhang, Libby Loggers
Joe Schlege, Kalispell Lakers A
Max Holden, Kalispell Lakers A
Dawson Dumont, Mission Valley Mariners
Xavier Fisher, Mission Valley Mariners
Nico Peterson, Missoula Mavericks A
State A Tournament Awards
Coach of the Year: Calvin & Eric Bjorgum, Billings Blue Jays
Batting Champion: Kruz Slevira, Billings Blue Jays
MVP: Lance Schaaf, Billings Blue Jays, Keyan Dalbey Mission Valley Mariners
