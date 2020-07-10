BILLINGS — Going into their Friday night showdown with the crosstown Royals, the Billings Scarlets were on a mission to come out with an American Legion baseball victory.
“We wanted to win this game more than any we’ve played all season, by a long shot,” said Nate Dewar in a postgame interview in the Dehler Park infield.
The attitude appeared in the Scarlets’ hustle as they downed the Royals 7-0 behind 6 2/3 innings from Dewar.
The win was the first in four games for the Scarlets over the Royals this season. The Royals had posted 11-1, 14-10 and 2-0 victories in the series.
After Dewar retired the first three Royals in the top of the first, the Scarlets scored three runs in the bottom of the inning, capitalizing on four Royals’ errors and three straight hits — a double by Jarron Wilcox, an RBI single by Caden Dowler and an RBI infield single by Michael Feralio.
Dewar, the leadoff batter, reached on an error and later advanced to second on another throwing error. A Johnny Day sacrifice bunt pushed him to third and the following batter, Logan Meyer, drove Dewar in and the Scarlets led 1-0.
In earning the victory, Dewar pitched a brilliant game, limiting the Royals to five hits, walking two and fanning seven.
When he reached his pitch limit of 105 pitches, Dewar left with two outs and runners on first and second in the top of the seventh and reliever Nathan McDonald retired Noah Aufdengarten on a pop out to Wilcox, the catcher, on his first pitch.
“Honestly, just these dudes stayed up on me all the time. They never wavered and got through on the sticks,” Dewar said, motioning to his teammates in the infield area. “When our energy and intensity is high, we are really hard to beat. We’ve got to get on the winning streak we belong on.”
It was a beautiful night for baseball at Dehler and there was a nice-sized crowd. Dewar said he and his teammates were appreciative of the chance to play.
“It was a blast. It was a beautiful setting. You can’t beat this park and we are really lucky to play,” Dewar said. “A lot of states can’t play baseball. We are not taking this for granted.”
Scarlets coach Adam Hust complimented the play of his whole team. The Scarlets totaled nine hits and did not commit an error.
“Nate did an outstanding job,” Hust said. “He went out there and competed and mixed up his pitches. I’m proud of him.”
Hust said it was an enjoyable game to watch as the Scarlets improved to 15-15 overall and 6-8 in league. The Scarlets are now off until Thursday when they play the Royals at Dehler at 7 p.m.
“Throwing strikes and watching Nate compete on the mound was fun,” he said. “I like when we have zeroes in the error column.
“It was a complete game by us tonight. We have to prepare. We have a few days off until we play the Royals next Thursday. They’ll come out ready for us.”
The Scarlets also scored three runs in the bottom of the second to lead 6-0. In scoring the three runs, the Scarlets' first five batters reached base in the frame, starting with a walk by Jace Buchanan and singles by Dewar, Day, Meyer and Wilcox. Dewar and Day’s singles were both on bunts.
According to Dewar, a goal of the Scarlets is to follow a run-scoring first inning with more runs in the second.
“The key for us is putting up early runs. If we score in the first, we make it a requirement to score in the second,” he said.
For the Royals, Chase Hinckley had two singles, and Brenden Concepcion, Aiden Montez and Brendan Miller singled. The Royals committed six errors.
“Nate (Dewar) competed his butt off by attacking us with his fastball and got ahead a lot and did a good job,” Royals coach David Swecker said, while also acknowledging the Royals’ defensive miscues.
Swecker said the Royals will “just move on to the next game you play. Every night won’t be your night in baseball.”
The Royals (12-15, 7-7) host Sheridan, Wyoming, in a twin bill Monday at Pirtz. The doubleheader begins at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.