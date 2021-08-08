ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Northwest Class A Regional Tournament was rained out on Sunday.

A new schedule was posted on the Alaska Legion Baseball website with five games now scheduled for Monday.

Gallatin Valley will start the day against Cody, Wyoming, in the undefeated semifinal at noon Mountain Daylight Time Monday at Mulcahy Stadium.

The championship game is set for Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Mulcahy Stadium. The if-necessary second championship game would be played following the conclusion of the first game Tuesday.

Tags

Load comments