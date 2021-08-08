ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Northwest Class A Regional Tournament was rained out on Sunday.
A new schedule was posted on the Alaska Legion Baseball website with five games now scheduled for Monday.
Gallatin Valley will start the day against Cody, Wyoming, in the undefeated semifinal at noon Mountain Daylight Time Monday at Mulcahy Stadium.
The championship game is set for Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Mulcahy Stadium. The if-necessary second championship game would be played following the conclusion of the first game Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.