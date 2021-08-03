GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Helena Senators are hoping to make their final bus trip together a more memorable one.
It comes in the form of a seven-hour journey to the Northwest Regional Tournament, where the Senators will face off against five other state champions, the Montana runner-up Billings Royals and host Gillette. A flight to North Carolina is on the line for the regional winner.
“It’s kind of a weird feeling, I guess it always is,” super senior Ethan Keintz said of the bus ride. “Lasts are always tough. It’s fun to think about how many times I’ve been on this bus and how many times we’ve gone somewhere and how many hours [it’s taken]. It’s a weird feeling, but it’s always good to know that I’m going to miss it. That means it was good while it lasted.”
Always with an eye toward superstition, Helena’s players often occupy the same bus seats so as not to jinx the pending outcome. For the most part this season it has worked. The Senators have won numerous tournaments, but none bigger than their AA state tournament win, giving the program its first championship since 2003.
“Since I’ve taken over as the AA coach, that’s kinda been our goal that we’ve been preaching,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said of the title. “That’s something that, as eighth graders entering the program, their goal was to get to compete in and play for a state title. For our seniors and super seniors, especially, to achieve that in their final year is the culmination of everything they’ve been working for.”
The last three days have been something of a whirlwind for Helena. The team did not return from state until Sunday afternoon and turned right back around Tuesday morning to leave for Gillette. In that short time, Burnett said he has heard from many different people who were following last week’s outcome.
“I’ve gotten a lot of messages from people I hadn’t heard from in a while,” Burnett said. “A lot of former players reaching out and congratulating the team. It’s crazy to listen to how many people were checked in and watching the game and were really invested in following these guys. Lots of the community reaching out and wishing us good luck at regionals and thanking the guys for how hard they play and how they represent the program and community.”
Helena takes that support to a tournament Montana teams have struggled winning. Since at least 2017, a program from Idaho has claimed the Northwest Regional, including the eventual 2019 Legion World Series winning Idaho Falls Bandits.
That is the team Helena draws in the opening round on Wednesday.
“Don’t know a lot about them,” Burnett said. “We played them last year in the Bozeman tournament. From 2019, there’s quite a bit of turnover, it’s not the same team. They play an aggressive brand of baseball. That’s something our catcher needs to be aware of, they like to run the bases. We’ll try to match their aggressiveness, but not really change the way we play. Probably pretty similar playing styles.”
Idaho Falls stole 30 bases in six regional games two years ago (the 2020 regionals were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), but return just one starter from that squad. Kai Howell hit just .143 with an RBI and two stolen bases.
This year’s version of the Bandits is led, in part, by Eliot Jones who hit a grand slam in the Idaho state championship game against Twin Falls. Despite facing the Bandits a season ago, Helena understands it will be a new team with new strengths and weaknesses.
“I think anyone who has made it this far is going to be a really solid baseball team,” Keintz said. “I think if we go out there and just play our game that we have a good shot against anybody.”
The Senators were the only team to play six games in the Montana state tournament. It took every drop of what the team calls “killer instinct” to pull out back-to-back one-run victories, including a walk-off win against Kalispell, just to reach the championship game.
Burnett described that “killer instinct” as staying level-headed late in games and being willing to take extra bases. It also includes all the fundamental things, like executing a bunt, that has allowed Helena to advance this far.
“Just keeping pressure on the opponents,” Burnett said. “If they make a mistake, we want to be aggressive on the bases and capitalize on that as much as we can. Not really letting them breathe too much. These are pressure situations the further you move on in the tournament.”
Helena does not stand alone in representing the state of Montana at regionals. The Royals, as the state runner-up, also gets to make the journey. They will play Yakima Valley (the Washington state champion) on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
In a non-hosting year, it is rare for Montana to send two teams, but with Hawaii in Region 8 this year and the teams’ proximity to the regional site, Montana was awarded two berths, according to Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball Chairman Ron Edwards.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” Burnett said of the two berths. “I know the Royals are a heck of a team and they have great pitching. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them go down and compete like crazy and have a good shot at winning this regional title. Just to have two good, quality teams from Montana to be able to show the other teams in the Northwest our brand of baseball is pretty special.”
Both the Senators and Royals are looking to accomplish what no other Montana legion program has since 1962: win a regional and advance to the World Series. For Helena, the regional provides another opportunity for a group of friends to lace it up one more time and attempt to accomplish something above and beyond their goals for this season.
“For me, the biggest thing is just to go out there and have some fun,” Keintz said. “I think we’ve done something that is really special. The big thing to be proud of is the way we came together as a team and were able to win state. Now it’s just about going to regionals and having fun as a team.”
Helena, a team that hit .337 and posted a combined 2.57 ERA at state, opens its regional slate on Wednesday morning at 11:30. All games will be played at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
Fans can click here for live stats and a streaming feed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.