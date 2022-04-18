HELENA — Opening Day for the Helena Senators is less than a week away, and on Monday, the team held the first game of its first-ever Red-White Series.
Rosters filled with Senators and Reps players participated in a scrimmage inside Kindrick Legion Field with nothing more than a month's worth of bus cleaning duties on the line for the team that drops the best-of-three series.
The red team took Monday’s four-inning game after getting run-scoring hits from Aaron Fuzesy, Eric Cockhill, Gavin Thennis and Bohden Bahnmiller.
“The main thing we're trying to do is just get them live looks,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “Live at-bats for the hitters, and then for the pitchers, seeing guys in the box. They’ve been throwing lots of bullpens with nobody in the box so far. Just getting them pitches against batters and getting some of those nerves out, which is a good thing to do before the first games.”
Fuzesy is one of the younger players the Senators are expecting to step up this season after the program graduated numerous contributors off last year’s state title-winning team. Fuzesy is making the jump to Class AA directly from the Independents where he slashed .494/.550/.701/1.251 with 42 RBI and 13 extra-base hits a season ago. Fuzesy also posted a 3.43 ERA in 51 innings pitched.
“He’s a young kid, but a good baseball player,” Burnett said. “We expect big things from him. Just to see him come up – there were two strikes in that first at-bat that he had – and hit a ball hard like that helps the confidence out a lot. We think he’s going to have a good year for us.”
Fuzesy is expected to play some third base and outfield for the Senators and said he has been doing a lot of hitting and fielding inside Kindrick to prepare himself for the jump.
“That’s exciting,” Fuzesy said of the opportunity to play for the Senators. “Especially because it’s a big step from the Independents to the Senators. It’ll be a good experience and I want to try to have fun with it and not get too mad when I fail.”
Bahnmiller had the hardest-hit ball of Monday’s scrimmage, sending a screaming line drive over the center fielder’s head for a triple. He is coming off a solid year for the Reps in which he slashed .345/.467/.391/.858 with 25 RBI in 35 games. Bahnmiller also amassed a 4.42 ERA in 25.1 innings for the Reps last season.
As for returners, both Hunter Wallis and Trysten Mooney got action at catcher on Monday. Thennis played both shortstop and second base for the red team and Hunter Bratcher started the game and pitched two innings for the white team.
Wallis will be full-time with the Senators this season after spending the majority of last year with the Reps. He tore the cover off the baseball at both levels, slashing .412/.475/.566/1.041 with the Reps before pounding out eight hits, including two doubles, in 14 at-bats with the Senators.
“I love baseball season,” Wallis said. “It’s my last season, so I’m ready to go out there and play how I think I should. Baseball season is the best time of the year. It’s summertime, nice and warm. I get to hangout with my brothers and play the game I love.”
Wallis said he is just going to try to put the barrel on the ball as much as he can this year and contribute in any way that he can. With Mooney behind the plate, that means he will probably see time at first base or in right field, wherever Burnett can get his potent bat into the lineup.
While this year’s Senators team features plenty of players new to the varsity level, they’re guys who, in large part, have already made impacts with either the Independents or Reps and carry a similar mentality as Wallis: one of trying to help the team however they can.
“It’s a good group of guys,” Wallis said. “It’s a lot of younger guys, a lot of guys who I haven’t played with before. Everybody has the same mentality, we’re all like-minded and everybody wants to do the best they can for the team. It’s a good environment to play in.”
Burnett said that, at this point, the pitchers are a little bit ahead of the hitters. Some guys were able to square balls up on Monday, but some innings were extended by defensive miscues, something Burnett said was the product of fielders seeing batted balls for the first time in a while.
The red team is now one win away from handing team bus cleaning duties for the first month of the season to the white team. They will play two, four-inning games on Tuesday at Kindrick beginning at 4 p.m.
“You’ll see the entire pitching staff [on Tuesday],” Burnett said. “We’ve got each guy scheduled to go one inning, so it’ll be pretty quick seeing new guys every inning. Really other than like three or four guys, I think most of the guys that are on the team are pitching [on Tuesday].”
