BILLINGS — Seedings and opening round matchups for the 2022 Class AA Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball State Tournament are set.
The double-elimination tournament begins Wednesday at Billings’ Dehler Park with four opening round games and concludes on Sunday with the crowning of a state champion.
The Billings Scarlets are this year’s host team. The Helena Senators are the defending state champions and both them and the Billings Royals, as the Montana state runner-up, advanced to the 2021 Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming.
This year, only the Montana state championship survives to play in the regional.
Conference standings and tournament seedings:
Billings Royals – 13-3 (No. 1 seed)
Helena Senators – 12-4 (No. 2 seed)
Billings Scarlets – 10-6 (No. 3 seed)
Missoula Mavericks – 9-7 (No. 4 seed)* – owned tiebreaker over Great Falls (runs scored in all conference games) (head-to-head tiebreaker was 1-1)
Great Falls Chargers – 9-7 (No. 5 seed)
Kalispell Lakers – 7-9 (No. 6 seed)
Lethbridge Elks – 5-11 (No. 7 seed)
Bozeman Bucks – 4-12 (No. 8 seed)
Opening round matchups and game times:
No. 1 Billings Royals vs. No. 8 Bozeman Bucks – 4 p.m.
The Royals, last year’s runner-up at state, repeated as the tournament’s No. 1 seed. Billings lost its first conference game of the season on June 9, but reeled off 11 straight.
The Royals swept Bozeman in a conference doubleheader on Thursday by scores of 12-0 and 4-1.
Bozeman dropped its final four conference games, but has a win over the defending state champion Senators on its season resume.
No. 2 Helena Senators vs. No. 7 Lethbridge Elks – 1 p.m.
The Senators are looking to repeat as state champions and will enter this year’s tournament one seed higher compared to 2021.
Helena won 11 of its final 12 conference games, including Friday night’s doubleheader sweep of Medicine Hat, following a 1-3 start to finish just a game back of the Royals.
Helena swept Lethbridge by scores of 13-3 and 13-2 in a league doubleheader last Saturday.
Lethbridge split with Bozeman on Sunday and beat Missoula on Friday before falling 7-2 on Saturday afternoon to wrap up its league slate.
No. 3 Billings Scarlets vs. No. 6 Kalispell Lakers – 7 p.m.
The Scarlets lost three of their final four conference games, knocking them out of the discussion for the No. 1 seed and firmly into the three spot. Billings split with the Senators and the Royals this season, but was swept by Great Falls on Wednesday.
The Scarlets and Lakers split a doubleheader on Friday night, with Kalispell taking Game 1 5-3 and Billings Game 2 by a score of 6-3.
Kalispell began conference play 4-1, but suffered a five-game losing streak in mid-July to drop into the back-half of the field.
No. 4 Missoula Mavericks vs. No. 5 Great Falls Chargers – 10 a.m.
Missoula won nine of its final 11 conference games to erase an 0-5 start and earn the right to call themselves the home team in their opening round game. The Mavericks needed a win Saturday against Lethbridge to make that happen, and they pulled off the 7-2 victory.
Missoula split a doubleheader with Great Falls on July 11, and since both teams finished with identical conference records, the tiebreaker for the No. 4 seed became runs scored in league contests.
The Mavericks won that tiebreaker 126 to 88.
Great Falls swept the Scarlets on Wednesday and did the same against Bozeman on Friday.
