BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Bucks swept an American Legion doubleheader from the Billings Royals by identical 5-3 scores Tuesday night.
The Bucks were also out-hit in both games but never trailed in either contest. The Royals had 14 hits on the night; the Bucks had eight.
In the opener, Sage McMinn struck out seven in 5.2 innings and allowed just one unearned run as the Bucks gave him a 4-0 lead after the first inning. Preston Fliehman drove in two runs for the Bucks, who finished with five hits. The Royals had six hits.
The Bucks put up five runs in the nightcap despite getting just three hits. Parker McMan scattered seven Royals hits over six innings before giving way to Drew Roberts, who gave up a hit but threw a scoreless seventh.
Chase Hinckley doubled and tripled and had two RBIs for the Royals, and Jaeden Jordahl went 3 for 4. Royals starter Nick Eliason struck out nine Bucks in 5.2 innings.
