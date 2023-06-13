BILLINGS — Billings Senior grad Owen McKinney will play college baseball next year at Yakima Valley College (Washington), per his father, Mike McKinney.

A pitcher and first baseman/outfielder for the Billings Expos AA 18U team, McKinney recently graduated from Senior and will suit up for the Yaks, who play in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) — a community college athletic association with teams based in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Canada.

Yakima Valley went 19-31 overall last season with a 13-15 record in NWAC play. He'll be at least the second Montanan in the Class of 2023 to play baseball for the Yaks as Havre's Brody Nanini has also committed to the school.