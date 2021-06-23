Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Tournament

Thursday-Sunday

Dehler Park and Pirtz Field

Pool A: Billings Royals, Great Falls, Rogue (Colo.), Northwest Premier (Idaho).

Pool B: Billings Scarlets, Sheridan (Wyo.), Lightning (Colo.), Beaverton (Ore.).

Thursday

Dehler Park

Noon: Royals vs. Great Falls

2:30 p.m.: Rogue vs. Great Falls

5 p.m.: Rogue vs. NWP

7:30 p.m.: Royals vs. NWP

Pirtz Field

Noon: Lightning vs. Sheridan

2:30 p.m.: Scarlets vs. Beaverton

Friday

Dehler Park

Noon: Scarlets vs. Lightning

2:30 p.m.: Lightning vs. Beaverton

5 p.m.: Sheridan vs. Beaverton

7:30 p.m.: Scarlets vs. Sheridan

Pirtz Field

Noon: Great Falls vs. NWP

2:30 p.m.: Royals vs. Rogue

Saturday

Dehler Park

Noon: Game 1, No. 2 A vs. No. 3 B

2:30 p.m.: Game 2, No. 1 A vs. No. 4 B

5 p.m.: Game 3, No. 2 B vs. No. 3 A

7:30 p.m.: Game 4, No. 1 B vs. No. 4 A

Sunday

Dehler Park

10 a.m.: Game 5, Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

12:30 p.m.: Game 6, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 4

3 p.m.: Championship, Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Pirtz Field

10 a.m.: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, both out

12:30 p.m.: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4, both out