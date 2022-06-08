BUTTE — There's an axiom in baseball that is, as axioms tend to be, hard to argue.
"You can't have too much pitching."
Butte Miners head coach Jim LeProwse agrees, but has learned that you can have too few innings.
"I want everybody to get pretty good reps," LeProwse said. "It makes it hard."
With games postponed on consecutive weekends, LeProwse has had less opportunity to hand the ball to his many deserving pitchers.
But what can a coach do when his pitchers climb the mound and make it near impossible to take them off it? That's exactly what Ethan Cunningham and Kenley Leary did over the weekend.
Both starters pitched complete games as the Miners swept their conference-opening doubleheader at the Dillon Cubs on Sunday.
Cunningham struck out 14 Cubs in a 9-1 win in the first game and Leary pitched a five-inning shutout as the Miners won 11-0 in the second. Butte has won seven in a row and 11 of its last 12 games.
The Miners (11-5 overall, 2-0 in South A) had their road doubleheader against the Missoula Mavs rained out on Saturday and a makeup date is in the works. The previous Sunday's games in Billings were canceled.
A variety of Butte arms should see work in the coming week, with six games scheduled between Friday, June 10 and Wednesday, June 15. The Miners are at the Bozeman Bucks for an evening doubleheader on Friday and return home for doubleheaders against the Helena Reps on Tuesday and Anaconda A's on Wednesday.
Cunningham allowed one run on five hits and no walks over seven innings of work on Sunday.
“I felt my best after a couple innings," Cunningham said. "I just got into a rhythm where I could just put the ball wherever I wanted almost."
The righty needed just 92 pitches (13.14 per inning) as he struck out nine of the 10 Cubs who came to the plate at least one time. Cunningham credited LeProwse for the season-high punch-out total.
“Thank him for most of my strikeouts, because I just throw the pitches he wants me to pitch and it works out,” Cunningham said.
Leary threw 67 pitches (13.4 per inning) in the five-inning win. He allowed just one hit and struck out seven. He didn't issue a walk but hit three batters.
LeProwse said Leary throws in the mid-80s, which is at the upper end of velocity seen at the Miners' level, but it's not the only reason for his dominance.
“That helps a ton," LeProwse said. "His location and just his command of his pitches has been incredible.”
Leary said another major component to his success is his confidence.
“With what I got, if they can challenge me, challenge me," Leary said of opposing batters. "I don't think a lot of people can as of now.”
Both Cunningham and Leary have been effective over their last three starts.
Leary extended his shutout streak to 16 innings. He last allowed a run in the first inning of a 10-2 win against the Missoula Mavs on May 15. He followed that outing with a five-inning 10-0 win against the Bitterroot Bucs on May 21 and Sunday's shutout against the Cubs.
In his last three games combined, Leary has a 1.06 ERA on eight hits, four walks and 25 strikeouts.
“He gets up in the count real early all of the time and that makes a big difference for him,” LeProwse said. “He’s able to locate pitches on the border of the strike zone early in the count and then that puts him ahead and puts him in control.”
Leary said his drive to compete has pushed him to improve how he manages his health before and between starts.
“Just focusing on arm health and arm recovery mainly ... and be better with mechanics,” Leary said.
That includes deliberate warm ups, band work, weightlifting, throwing with weighted plyo balls and improved diet. Anything to get him closer to his best, which he says might still be another month away.
“I'm always gonna keep striving to do better," Leary said. "Those games to me aren't good enough for where I should be at this year. So I'm just gonna keep pushing to be better.”
While Cunningham's 14-strikeout day is the highlight of his season so far, it followed six- and eight-strikeout performances in which he gave up a total of six earned runs over 13 1/3 innings.
“I’m close to my peak but I think I can perform a little better on the mound still,” Cunningham said. “I have confidence right now but it can always get better.”
Cunningham and Leary each had 12 full days between starts. Cunningham said it can be tough to navigate such a long layoff but focused bullpen sessions and pitching live batting practice helps keep him prepared.
“We make sure we keep them fresh,” LeProwse said. “We’re on top of everything they’re doing. We’re out there coaching them every step of the way.”
While the Miners' rotation racks up strikeouts and lowers its ERA, Butte's lineup is doing more than its part by giving its pitchers the comfort of big and early leads.
“When our offense is putting up good numbers it makes it a pretty easy job for the pitchers,” LeProwse said. “Pitching with the lead compared to pitching from behind, that’s too completely different things, no doubt.”
The Miners scored three runs in each of the first, second and fourth innings in the first game against the Cubs and two runs in the first inning of the second game. Neither Leary nor Cunningham have entered an inning trailing in either of their past two starts.
Leary said he tries to attack batters the same regardless of the score, though Cunningham said the run support helps him let go of small mistakes because he knows one run won't change the complexion of the game.
“It just makes me so comfortable because then I don’t have to worry about base runners or anything,” Cunningham said. “If someone gets on I can still focus on the batter and not worry about that run scoring.”
Cayde Stajcar provided all the run support a pitcher could need in game two on Sunday. The third baseman hit a grand slam to power Butte's six-run fourth inning. He was a double short of the cycle — though he hit one in the sixth inning of the first game — and drew a walk and stole a base to round out his five-RBI, four-run performance.
Stajcar is also another pitcher, along with Rye Doherty, Aidan Lee and Trey Hansen, who gives the Miners high-quality depth and helps the team mitigate the loss of Easton Lakkala, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury.
Hansen is a 16-year-old who opened the season with the younger Butte Muckers, but has fared well in his recent opportunities with the Miners.
“He’s thrown against Belgrade when we beat them here," LeProwse said. "He got the win against them. He did a great job.”
Hansen, Stajcar, Doherty, Cunningham and Leary are all eligible to return next year, meaning LeProwse and the Miners will have the same welcome problem of having too much pitching.
“We’re sitting pretty good,” LeProwse said. “We got some really good young kids on our team now. It's pretty exciting to see where the program’s at and where it’s going.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.