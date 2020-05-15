While it appears likely that Montana will have Legion baseball this summer in some way, shape or form, what's not clear is when.
"There are still questions out there, the big one being, when will we be able to play a game?" Helena Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. "That's the thing I get asked by the players almost daily. That's kind of the main thing held over us."
No one is really sure when baseball will resume. In fact, no one can be 100 percent certain that it will. However, Burnett and the Senators are ready just in case.
"We are just progressing forward and preparing for our next game," Burnett said. "We have kind of been aiming for Sunday, but if we don't get to phase two by then, we will be looking at next Wednesday."
If Montana does transition to phase two of Gov. Steve Bullock's reopening guidelines, the Senators could be ready to play quickly.
"We did send in a plan to the county and they have it currently," Burnett said. "They are reviewing it now. We wanted to be proactive and we are looking forward to speaking with them soon about that."
For now, the Senators (AA), Reps (A) and Independents (B) continue to practice in anticipation of the season. For the Senators, that will mean a state tournament at a central location to be determined Aug. 6-9. The Class A state tournament will be Aug. 5-9. The host site for A is still being determined.
In terms of the AA state tournament, which will come after a 24-game conference schedule, Helena is under consideration.
"We threw our hat in the ring for the AA because we are a central location and overnight stays are an issue for a lot of teams," Burnett said. "We would be happy to host if we get that opportunity."
One thing that's true is that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't dampened the enthusiasm for baseball in Helena.
"We had our highest number of kids tryout in the past five years," Burnett said.
Helena isn't alone. Programs across the state are up and running and already this week, the Bozeman Bucks got permission to hold a simulated scrimmage, getting clarification that if limited to groups under 10, they could do so. Bozeman, the defending state champion in Legion AA, also reported strong participation numbers.
"We aren't blind to the situation," Bucks head coach Garrett Schultz said. "We try to be as safe as possible. Parents want their kids to be safe, so we are being as open as we can and allowing them to offer input. But by and large, parents, players and coaches are ready to get back out and play baseball and get things back to normal."
Something that should help baseball make a quicker return than other sports, is the natural separation that exists between most players on the field.
"Baseball is better suited than many other sports in terms of being spread out and having limited contact," Schultz said. "Your pitcher and catcher are sort of married. They are throwing the same ball back and forth. So there is some risk eliminated by not allowing the pitcher go to his mouth and sanitizing your hands between innings. There will always be some level of risk you are working to minimize."
The Senators' head coach agreed that baseball has a built-in advantage.
"It's not like some of the other sports where you are guarding someone face-to-face," Burnett said. "That does make it easier to social distance. There are some situations and probably the closest is when you have the batter, catcher and umpire altogether. They are within six feet but it's probably for less than 30 seconds and they aren't having direct communication."
One way to potentially minimize the risk could be players wearing masks on the field or even in the batter's box.
"If that was the recommendation, players wearing masks or something like that was suggested by the county," Burnett said. "We would be OK with that. We are trying to do whatever we can to make it as safe as possible."
