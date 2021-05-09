BILLINGS — The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats scored two runs in the top of the seventh to nip the Billings Scarlets 11-10 in American Legion baseball Sunday at Pirtz Field.
With the score tied at 10-10 and the bases loaded with two outs, Peyton Tipton drew a walk to score Jed Sullivan for the winning run. Post 22 trailed 10-9 entering the frame and scored its first run of the inning when Harrison Good crossed the plate when Bransen Kuehl reached base on a ground-ball error.
The Scarlets are now 1-2 on the season after a 12-9 comeback win over the Missoula Mavericks and an 8-1 setback to the Hardhats at Pirtz on Saturday.
Overall the game, which began at 10 a.m. Sunday, featured 21 runs, 19 hits and 13 errors. The Hardhats had 10 hits and the Scarlets nine. Rapid City committed six errors and Billings seven.
Michael Feralio and Max Murphy doubled for the Scarlets. Feralio had two RBIs. The first two batters in the Scarlets' lineup, Nate McDonald and Jadyn Averill, each scored three runs.
Jake Goble finished 1 for 5 with a two-run home run for Post 22 in the top of the third. Kuehl and Sullivan each tripled for the Hardhats and Good, Luke Jegeris and Kuehl each added doubles.
