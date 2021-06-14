BILLINGS — Reagan Walker worked the seven-inning complete game to lead the Billings Royals over the Great Falls Chargers 3-1 in a Class AA American Legion baseball conference game Monday at Pirtz Field.

Walker was efficient, giving up seven hits and and issuing three free passes. The Chargers' lone run was unearned. He fanned eight.

Gunner Thompson doubled, drove in a run and scored one for the Royals (22-7).

Great Falls' hurler Hunter Hovck pitched the first 5.2 innings and limited the Royals to their only three hits of the game. 

Austin Schaaf and Kruz Slevira were both 1 for 3 for Billings with a run.

Tyler Marr was 2 for 4 for the Chargers. 

Tags

Load comments