BILLINGS — The Billings Royals are “playing for the boys.”
They are also taking nothing for granted.
The Royals may be on a 20-game winning streak, but they know they’ll have to be at their best to come away with the State AA American Legion baseball championship.
The seven-team state tourney begins Wednesday in Great Falls and concludes Sunday. The state champion and runner-up will advance to the Northwest Regional tourney in Gillette, Wyoming.
The Royals (51-10 overall, 23-1) were the regular-season conference champions and are the No. 1 seed for the tourney.
Royals coach David Swecker said his team has been able to focus in games ranging from blowout victories to comeback victories to one-run triumphs this year.
“We are staying level headed. When we get up on teams we are not coasting and trying to add a run,” he said. “When teams get up on us, we’re not getting tight. We are able to stick to our game plan.”
Royals catcher Michael Ohlin said the Royals have been able to have success by eliminating mistakes and playing with a “high energy” and “staying loose.”
“It feels really good, 20 in a row,” he said. “We are playing really good baseball and doing the little things right, like bunt defense, and able to get in the pitcher’s head and score runs when we need to.”
Due to the pandemic and the resulting border closure, the two Alberta teams that traditionally compete in the Montana-Alberta State AA tournament, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, didn’t compete in league play this year. Thus, it’s a seven-team state tourney and the No. 1 seed receives a first-round bye.
“We get to save arms. In the state tourney, any time you can save an arm is big,” Swecker said. “On the other hand, we’ll face a team with a great win and a game on the field. We’ll have to come out and play our best baseball.”
The Royals’ first game is set for 4 p.m. on Thursday and will be against the winner of the No. 5 Billings Scarlets vs. No. 4 Kalispell Lakers.
Royals third baseman Burke Steppe said the team will scout the opposition on their off day.
“It gives us a chance to see what’s going on,” Steppe said. “We get a chance to watch the baseball game and see what the other teams are doing.”
Steppe explained that the Royals know what is at stake.
“Definitely one of our main goals is to win state,” he said. “Going in as the No. 1 seed we have a huge target (on our back) and are ready for the competition.”
The Royals aren’t just playing for themselves individually, they’re playing for their teammates.
“Just staying close and positive,” said Steppe of what has been key for Billings this year. “Coach (Cameron) Maciel before every game tells us to play for the boys.”
Scarlets: We have a shot
The Billings Scarlets, the only team to beat the Royals in conference play this year, enter the state tourney believing they can contend for the state title.
Last year, the No. 4 Scarlets downed the No. 1 Bozeman Bucks 5-3 to advance to the final day of play for a chance to capture the crown.
The Scarlets finished in third place. Bozeman beat the Helena Senators 5-0 in the championship game at Dehler for its second consecutive title.
“Our message to the kids is do the little things right,” said Scarlets coach Adam Hust. “If we can do that and stay engaged in every game, we have a shot.”
Hust said the Scarlets (25-31, 9-15) know the competition will be tight from the very first pitch throughout the tourney.
“Everyone will come out with their best guy on the mound,” Hust said of the first round. “It sounds cliché, but it depends on defense, pitching and who can score the most runs.”
Pitcher Jackson Schaubel said in order for the Scarlets to have success, “We have to play clean baseball. That was our biggest problem all year. When we play clean, we can beat any team.”
The Scarlets’ Brad Wagner said his team has remained positive all year and keeping a positive attitude throughout the tourney will be key.
“We have a good attitude,” he said. “As long as we come out and keep that attitude, we should do pretty well.”
Michael Feralio said that while the Scarlets started the year as a young club, they’ve grown and teams should not overlook them.
“I just think we have a really good chance,” Feralio said. “As much as people see us as a sophomore and freshman team, I think we’ll come out and surprise some people.”
Expect a tight tourney
While the Royals led the conference with their 23-1 mark, Missoula was second at 16-8, Helena third at 15-9, Kalispell fourth at 11-13, the Scarlets fifth at 9-15, Bozeman sixth at 6-18 and Great Falls seventh at 4-10.
The Royals won their last state championship in 2018 and the Scarlets went back-to-back from 2015-16 for their last banners.
“They are always hard-fought. The Montana State AA tourney is a hard tourney to win,” Hust said. “Everybody is so familiar with everyone. You have great scouting reports and know the kids and have to play to the strengths of both ball clubs.”
“We had a great conference record, but anybody can beat anybody at the state tourney,” Swecker added.
The championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday. A second championship game, if necessary, would be played 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.
Royals-Scarlets in Round 2?
If the Scarlets beat Kalispell on Wednesday, they’ll play the Royals on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The Royals won the season series between the rivals, 5-2.
“Any game we play with the Scarlets will be a battle,” said Swecker. “They always are.”
