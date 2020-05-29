BILLINGS — Eli McCoy recounts the story as if it happened yesterday. It’s a tale of baseball synergy that’s linked three friends and Billings Royals veterans on the diamond ever since.
During a travel-ball game at a Memorial Day tournament in Colorado five years ago, McCoy and teammate Nick Eliason were untouchable on the mound while retiring batter after batter. They eventually combined to hurl a no-hitter in what was ultimately a run to the tourney championship.
But it took a leaping catch by shortstop Jaeden Jordahl to rob an opposing batter of a sure hit and preserve the no-no, and the victory.
Jordahl, who stands no taller than 5-foot-10, virtually jumped out of his shoes to make the play.
The combined effort by McCoy, Eliason and Jordahl resonates with the triumvirate still.
“When I think of all three of us, I think that’s probably our best moment together,” McCoy said.
Now the trio is getting ready for their senior season with the Royals, hoping to make more lasting memories. It all starts Saturday with a game against the rival Billings Scarlets at Pirtz Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
The game will be part of a round-robin weekend between the Royals, Scarlets and visiting Missoula Mavericks, and will serve as the start of the American Legion baseball season in Billings, which has so far been put on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yellowstone County health officials gave their approval last week for the season to commence.
As the Royals conducted drills under the bright sun Friday morning at Pirtz Field, there was a sense of normalcy returning to a team that just a few weeks ago wasn’t sure if it would have the opportunity to play again.
“To be honest, I didn’t even think we’d have a season,” said McCoy, a first baseman and pitcher for the Royals. “I’m really happy that Montana is a little different and we can come out here and play some baseball. I think they’ve done a great job organizing us as players and making sure we’re staying safe so we can come out and do this.”
McCoy, Eliason and Jordahl will play big roles in the Royals’ fortunes this year under first-year coach David Swecker, whose club made a run to the state championship round last August before succumbing to the champion Bozeman Bucks.
And that’s nothing new. The trio has been starring on the diamond together since they were 9 and 10 years old, both as all-star teammates in the Big Sky Little League and on their local travel team — the Tsunamis.
Their contributions to the Royals over the past couple years have proven crucial, not just to the team as a whole but to each other as well.
Friendly competition is what drives them.
“Eli’s a super laid-back guy in the dugout. He’s a good guy to talk to if you’re going through a hitting slump or something like that,” said Eliason, a center fielder and pitcher. “You can always count on him. Also, he’s a great pitcher and one of the top dudes on our staff. Over at first, he’s good defensively and a great hitter. A solid team guy.”
“J.J., personally I think he’s the best shortstop in the state. You do not see many balls get by him,” Eliason said. “As the leadoff hitter, somehow he always finds a way to get on base. Just a great all-around, two-way guy.”
Eliason, who is listed at 6-5 on the Royals’ roster, is equally potent at the plate and on the mound.
Case in point: During a game last July 22 against Great Falls, Eliason’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Royals a 4-3 walk-off win. Eliason also pitched a 1-2-3 top half of the inning to keep Billings within one run.
“Nick is such an athletic guy,” Jordahl said. “Probably one of the hardest throwers in the state.”
Swecker said Eliason will start Saturday’s opener against the Scarlets, though could be limited to about 60 pitches as to not dole out a heavy early-season workload.
The fact that the Royals and Scarlets, rivals for decades, will begin the season against one another seems fitting.
“It’s always competitive against them. It’s always fun against them,” said Jordahl, whose father Jason was a member of the Scarlets during his playing days. “You just look to go out and get a win.”
Despite the national American Legion organization’s decision to call off the regional and national tournaments this season, the Montana faction of the group is still sponsoring a 2020 campaign that will culminate with a state tournament in August.
Missoula and Helena played the state’s first game against one another last week. Now it’s the Royals’ and Scarlets’ turn.
The Royals, for one, are ready, with Eliason, McCoy and Jordahl combining as leaders, just as they’ve always done.
Swecker, no stranger to Legion baseball success while winning multiple state championships as a player with the Laurel Dodgers, sees it firsthand.
“Eli likes to show up early and get work in. Nick is just a physical guy on the field. And J.J. is just your durable guy at shortstop who doesn’t boot the ball,” Swecker said. “They like to lead by example.”
The Royals, Scarlets and Missoula will play three round-robin games on Sunday, as well, with the two Billings teams tangling for a second time at 3 p.m.
