Butte started off conference play with a bang Wednesday.
The Butte Miners welcomed the Gallatin Valley Outlaws to 3 Legends Wednesday night for both teams’ American Legion conference opener, which saw the Miners shore up a solid victory on the back of a few big hits and a complete game from senior pitcher Ryan Wahl.
Wahl only allowed two hits and totaled seven strikeouts on 77 total pitches and added a hit to performance as the Miners refused to give any leeway to the Outlaws, not allowing a Gallatin Valley player on base for the final three innings.
GVO’s started off promising, as shortstop Isaac Richardson got on base through an error and catcher Patrick Dietz added another hit right after. However, third baseman and pitcher Brandon Beedie’s hit flew right to Butte first baseman Aidan Lee.
The Outlaws returned the favor, quickly running through Butte’s first four batters as Outlaws starting pitcher Caleb Kamerman forced three fly-outs to open the game.
After Wahl earned his first strikeout and forced two groundouts, the Miners’ bats began to heat up, starting with senior third baseman Ryan Burt’s triple to right-center.
Right fielder Coyt Stojcur stepped up for the RBI single, giving Butte a 1-0 lead after two innings, but the Miners could’ve had more, but Outlaws 2B Brady Jones made an excellent grab to earn the first out.
Wahl began to pick up steam on the mound in the third, striking out two GVO batters and retiring all three batters in 10 pitches, and a pair of doubles from second baseman Eric Hart and Lee added another run to the Miner total before Cox flew out to end the third inning.
Isaac Richardson gave GVO a way towards a run at the beginning of the fourth inning, cracking a double before a groundout moved Richardson to third. However, Wahl popped up Dietz on the batter’s first pitch, before striking out Deevers to escape scoreless.
After denying a runner in scoring position, the Miners responded strongly. Burt earned his second hit, while Stojcur was able to progress him on an error. Butte center fielder Kenley Leary flew out to progress Stojcur and Burt to second and third, which set up catcher Evan Star for a two-run single and a 4-0 Miner lead by the end of the fourth inning.
Butte didn't garner another hit before the end of the game as Deevers took over at pitcher heading to the fifth inning, but Wahl and company didn't slow down while in the outfield, matching the Outlaws half-inning for half-inning as Wahl worked his way to his seven strikeouts.
The Miners finished with eight total hits, while Stojcur, Lee and Star recorded the only RBIs, with Star's two-run single being the major scoring play of the contest.
