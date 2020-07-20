BILLINGS — What a difference a month makes.
On June 19 at Pirtz Field, Chase Hinckley threw the complete game in a 2-0 Royals’ win over the Scarlets. With the win and 11-1 and 14-10 victories over their crosstown rivals on the first two days of the season at Pirtz, the Royals led the season series with the Scarlets 3-0.
But on Tuesday, the Scarlets will be looking to even their season series with the Royals at 7 p.m. at Dehler Park, where they are 2-0 this season in the rivalry games — with a 7-0 victory on July 10 and a 10-5 conquest on July 16.
For Scarlets (16-17, 7-10) coach Adam Hust, it’s an easy formula for success when the two teams meet.
“Throw strikes, play defense and hit the ball,” Hust said. “We always have to prepare for the Royals. They are tough.”
The Royals (12-24, 7-14) also have a simple plan entering the contest with the Scarlets.
“Our goal is to get an early lead and add to our lead, throw strikes and play good defense,” said first-year Royals coach David Swecker. “If we do those three things, we’ll be alright.”
Jackson Schaubel is slated to be the Scarlets starting pitcher, while the Royals will once again turn to Hinckley.
The game is scheduled for seven innings and the Scarlets are the home team. Swecker said the Royals were scheduled as the home team for the first three showdowns, and the Scarlets for the final four.
After their 10-5 win over the Royals, the Scarlets visited Great Falls and were swept, 5-3 and 10-9, on Saturday.
The Royals visited Helena for a pair of doubleheaders over the weekend and lost all four games and have now dropped 11 in a row.
“We are going to try and limit big innings. Every game we give up one big inning,” said Swecker. “We are going to try to avoid that Tuesday.”
NOTES: The two teams will have one more regular season contest against each other after the meeting on Tuesday. The teams will play on Senior Night July 30 at 7 p.m. at Dehler. The Senior Night ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. … The state AA tourney is scheduled for Aug. 5-9 in Helena. … The Eastern A District Tournament is set for July 30-Aug. 2 at Pirtz.
