BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets and Billings Royals were big winners Thursday afternoon during the opening round of play at the annual Goldsmith Galley American Legion baseball tournament.
The Scarlets triumphed 10-0 over Beaverton, Oregon, at Pirtz Field, while the Royals were 14-4 winners over the Great Falls Chargers at Dehler Park.
On Thursday night, the Royals made it two for two by beating Northwest Premier of Idaho 5-1 at Dehler.
The eight-team tournament is scheduled to run through Sunday at the two Billings fields.
The Scarlets (9-15) are scheduled to play the Lightning from Colorado at noon Friday and Sheridan, Wyoming, at 7:30 p.m., with both games set for Dehler. The Royals (28-7) are set to take on the Rogue from Colorado at 2:30 p.m. at Pirtz.
In Thursday's games, Scarlets' pitcher Bradley Wagner allowed just two hits in the five-inning contest. He struck out five and walked one.
The Scarlets were up 3-0 after two innings. They added seven more runs in the fourth and fifth frames.
Nate McDonald supplied three hits for the winners, while Jaxon Brandt knocked in two runs.
The Scarlets finished with seven hits, all singles.
Meanwhile, the Royals used an eight-run fourth inning to snap a 4-4 deadlock and cut the game short against Great Falls.
First baseman Davis Mosier had a big game in batting 4 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. One of his hits fell for a double.
Fellow infielder, shortstop Jessen West, went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs.
Payton Stidham also doubled and batted in two runs.
Royals' pitcher Gunner Thompson hurled all five innings. He gave up two earned runs, five hits, struck out four and walked one.
Ryan Hactum was credited with two of Great Falls' five hits. He also knocked in one run.
The Royals prevailed despite having four errors.
In the late game Thursday, Royals' pitchers Lance Schaaf and Hunter Eliason combined on a three-hitter against NWP. They allowed no earned runs, struck out five and walked three.
Schaaf pitched the first six innings and earned the win.
Jaeden Jordahl, Austin Schaaf, Jessen West and Reagan Walker accounted for two hits apiece for the Royals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.