2021 North District Class A All-Conference Team

North District Class A All-Conference

Eli Cloninger, IF, Havre Northstars ; Mason Davis, IF, Great Falls Chargers A; Nolan Fry, IF, Lewistown Red Birds; Xander Wright, IF, Lewistown Reds Birds; Luke Clinton, OF, Lewistown Red Birds; Caden Jenkins, OF, Havre Northstars; Isaiah Marquart, OF, Lewistown Red Birds; Carson Lunak, P, Havre Northstars; Scotty Klinker, P, Great Falls Chargers A; Brody Jenness, P, Lewiston Red Birds; Ethan Carlson, UT, Havre North Northstars; Brody Nanini, UT, Havre Northstars.

North District Class A All-State Team

Ethan Carlson, Havre Northstars; Eli Cloninger, Havre Northstars; Carson Lunak, Havre Northstars; Isaiah Marquart, Lewistown Red Birds; Xander Wright, Lewistown Red Birds.

South District Class A All-Conference

Cooper Vanluchene, 1B, Belgrade Bandits; Jace Fitzgerald, 2B, Dillon Cubs; Kian O'Neill, 3B, Butte Miners; Eric Hart, SS, Butte Miners; Cyrus Richardson, C, Gallatin Valley Outlaws; Tycen Mooney, UTIL, Dillon Cubs; Kash Fike, OF, Belgrade Bandits; Brady Jones, OF, Gallatin Valley Outlaws; Kale Konen, OF, Dillon Cubs; Coby Richards, OF, Belgrade Bandits; Patrick Dietz, P, Gallatin Valley Outlaws; Kash Fike, P, Belgrade Bandits; Coby Richards, P, Belgrade Bandits.

South District Class A All-State Team

Kash Fike, Belgrade Bandits; Eric Hart, Butte Miners; Lane Neill, Belgrade Bandits; Kian O'Neill, Butte Miners; Coby Richards, Belgrade Bandits.

East District Class A All-Conference Team

Tel Aune, Glasgow Reds; Ian Bauer, Laurel Dodgers; Juliun Benson, Glasgow Reds; Davis Chakos, Billings Blue Jays; Richie Cortese, Laurel Dodgers; Matt Dufner, Glendive Blue Devils; Brenan Hager, Miles City Mavericks; Rhett Hoffer, Glendive Blue Devils; Carson Hunter, Miles City Mavericks; Isaac Johnson, Post 49 Bulls; Bryce Laforest Billings Blue Jays; Keaton Michelson, Billings Cardinals; Logan Muri, Miles City Mavericks; Colter Oie, Post 49 Bulls; Dalton Polesky, Miles City Maverick; Cacey Rounseville, Glendive Blue Devils; JT Sprague, Glasgow Reds; Preston Swenson, Wolf Point Yellow Jackets; Ricky Temporal, Laurel Dodgers; Carter Venable, Billings Blue Jays; Colter Wilson, Billings Cardinals; Jaxon Wittmayer, Laurel Dodgers.

2021 East District Class A All-State Team

Richie Cortese, Laurel Dodgers; Matt Dufner, Glendive Blue Devils; Brenan Hager, Miles City Mavericks; Carter Venable, Billings Blue Jays; Jaxon Wittmayer, Laurel Dodgers.

West District Class A All-Conference Team

Stevyn Andrachick, Glacier Twins; Dawson DuMont, Mission Valley Mariners; Danny Dunn, Glacier Twins; Xavier Fisher, Mission Valley Mariners; Oscar Kallis, Kalispell Lakers; Colby Kohlman, Bitterroot Bucs; Alex Muzquiz, Mission Valley Mariners; Aven Nurse, Missoula Maverick; Mason Peters, Glacier Twins; Jesse Sage, Bitterroot Bucs; Brendan Schneiter, Bitterroot Bucs; Mitch Spinetta, Bitterroot Red Sox; Zach Veneman, Glacier Twins; Aydan Williamson, Libby Loggers; Tripp Zhang Libby Loggers. 

West District Class A All State Team

Stevyn Andrachick, Glacier Twins; Dawson DuMont, Mission Valley Mariners; Xavier Fisher, Mission Valley Mariners; Colby Kohlman, Bitterroot Bucs; Alex Muzquiz, Mission Valley Mariners; Mason Peters, Glacier Twins; Brendan Schneiter, Bitterroot Bucs; Mitch Spinetta, Bitterroot Red Sox; Zach Veneman, Glacier Twins; Tripp Zhang, Libby Loggers.

State A Tournament Awards

Batting Champion: Cyrus Richardson Gallatin Valley Outlaws. 

MVP: Bo Hays Gallatin Valley Outlaws.

