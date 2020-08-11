American Legion baseball
2020 honors teams
Class AA
State tournament MVP: Alton Gyselman, Bozeman
State tournament batting champ: Logan Pailthorpe, Bozeman
Coach of the year: Jon Burnett, Helena
Scholarship winner: Ethan Keintz, Helena
All-state: Alton Gyselman, C, Bozeman; Sage McMinn, 1B/P, Bozeman; Ben Hubley, 2B, Bozeman; Nate Dewar, 2B, Billings Scarlets; Dane Fraser, 3B, Missoula; Jaeden Jordahl, SS, Billings Royals; Kael Richards, UT, Great Falls; Ethan Keintz OF/P, Helena; Kelher Murfitt, OF, Bozeman; Logan Meyer, OF, Billings Scarlets; Hunter Williams, P, Bozeman; Jack Corriveau, P, Kalispell; Chase Hinckley, P, Billings Royals
All-conference: Jarron Wilcox, C, Billings Scarlets; Chase Nielsen, 1B, Helena; Matt Krieger, 2B, Helena; Jack Corriveau, 3B, Kalispell; Derrick Spring, 3B, Great Falls; Tyler Tenney, SS, Helena; Brenden Concepcion, UT, Billings Royals; Nick Eliason, OF, Billings Royals; Matt Burton, OF, Helena; Logan Pailthorpe, OF, Bozeman; Jackson Schaubel, P, Billings Scarlets; Cy Miller, P, Helena; Hunter Lindgren, P, Helena.
Class A
State tournament MVP: Lance Schaaf, Billings Blue Jays
State tournament batting champ: Krus Slevira, Billings Blue Jays
Coach of the year: Calvin Bjorgum/Eric Bjorgum, Billings Blue Jays
Scholarship winner: Keyan Dalbey, Mission Valley
East District
All-state: Jess Bellows, Miles City; Richie Cortese, Laurel; Matt Dufner, Glendive; Isaac Johnson, Froid; Davis Mosier, Billings Blue Jays.
All-conference: Davis Mosier, Billings Blue Jays; Lance Schaaf, Billings Blue Jays; Jessen West, Billings Blue Jays; Max Murphy, Billings Cardinals; Jaden Sanchez, Billings Cardinals; Isaac Johnson, Froid; Brody Miller, Froid; Tel Aune, Glasgow; Christian Price, Glasgow; Matt Dufner, Glendive; Rhett Joffer, Glendive; Trenton Reinhart, Glendive; Keagen Campbell, Laurel; Richie Cortese, Laurel; Jess Bellows, Miles City; Jack Cline, Miles City; Carson Hunter, Miles City; Terry Allmer, Wolf Point.
North District
All-state: Carson Pitney, Tri-County; Jake Clinton, Lewistown; Brinkley Evans, Tri-County; Kyle Lee, Lewistown; Quinn Reno, Havre.
All-conference: Jake Clinton, IF, Lewistown; Kyler Crabtree, IF, Tri-County; Xander Flick, IF, Lewistown; Nolan Fry, IF, Lewistown; Quinn Reno, IF, Havre; Carson Bitney, OF, Tri-County; Luke Clinton, OF, Lewistown; Wes Gilger, OF, Great Falls; Will Hendricks, P, Lewistown; Kolby Kovatch, P, Tri-County; Kyle Lee, P, Lewistown; Tyrell Kjersem, UT, Havre; Kellen Lawhan, UT, Great Falls.
South District
All-state: Quinn Belcher, Helena; Kash Fike, Belgrade; Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon; Bo Hays, Gallatin Valley; Coby Richards, Belgrade; Ryan Wahl, Butte.
All-conference: Cooper VanLuchene, 1B, Belgrade; Eric Hart, 2B, Butte; Ryan Wahl, C/P, Butte; Seth Green, SS, Butte; Jace Fitzgerald, UT/P, Dillon; Quinn Belcher, OF, Helena; Brady Jones, OF, Gallatin Valley; Bo Hays, OF, Gallatin Valley; Coby Richards, OF/P, Belgrade; Rob Wolf, Livingston.
West District
All-state: Stevyn Andrachick, Glacier; Xavier Fisher, Mission Valley; Coldy Kohlman, Bitterroot Bucs; Jake Scully, Bitterroot Bucks; Zach Veneman, Glacier; Tripp Zhang, Libby.
All-conference: Colby Kohlman, Bitterroot Bucs; Jake Scully, Bitterroot Bucs; Brendan Schneiter, Bitterroot Bucs; Mitch Spinetta, Bitterroot Red Sox; Austyn Andrachick, Glacier; Stevyn Andrachick, Glacier; Mason Peters, Glacier; Zach Veneman, Glacier; Caden Williams, Libby; Tripp Zhang, Libby; Joe Sclege, Kalispell; Max Holden, Kalispell; Dawson Dumont, Mission Valley; Xavier Fisher, Mission Valley; Nico Peterson, Missoula.
