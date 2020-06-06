Billings Blue Jays 13, Lightning White 5
Highlights: Jessen West and Sy Waldron both had two hits for Billings. Waldron tripled and teammate Owen Doucette added a double. West scored four runs as did fellow Blue Jay Lance Schaaf. Doucette added four RBIs and Kruz Slevira had two.
