American Legion baseball
Conference standings
Note: Won-loss records listed are conference games.
AA: Billings Royals 17-1, Missoula 10-6, Helena 11-7, Kalispell 8-6, Billings Scarlets 6-9, Great Falls 3-12, Bozeman 4-17.
Eastern A: Laurel 17-5, Miles City 13-5, Billings Blue Jays 15-7, Glendive 13-9, Billings Cardinals 12-12, Glasgow 11-11, Froid 4-20, Wolf Point 1-17.
Southern A: Belgrade 11-3, Helena 12-4, Gallatin Valley 11-4, Butte 13-5, Bozeman 7-8, Dillon 7-9, Anaconda 2-10, Livingston 2-16.
Northern A: Havre 7-1, Lewistown 5-3, Great Falls 4-4, Tri-County 0-8.
Western A: Glacier 12-2, Mission Valley 10-4, Bitterroot Bucs 8-4, Missoula 7-7, Libby 6-10, Kalispell 2-8, Bitterroot Red Sox 1-7.
