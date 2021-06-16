American Legion

Billings Cardinals 5, Post #4 Red 4

Highlights: Drew McDowell drew a bases loaded walk to score Kolten Wynia in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Billings Cardinals to the victory on Wednesday. McDowell finished the game 3 for 3 with two runs scored. 

Billings Cardinals 14, Post #4 Red 2

Highlights: Peyton Ricci, Kade Vatsndal and Hunter Doyle combined for nine RBIs (three each) as the Billings Cardinals completed a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday. As a team, the Cardinals collected 11 hits. Billings starter Ryan Pilcher had six strikeouts and one walk through five innings.

