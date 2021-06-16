American Legion
Billings Cardinals 5, Post #4 Red 4
Highlights: Drew McDowell drew a bases loaded walk to score Kolten Wynia in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Billings Cardinals to the victory on Wednesday. McDowell finished the game 3 for 3 with two runs scored.
Billings Cardinals 14, Post #4 Red 2
Highlights: Peyton Ricci, Kade Vatsndal and Hunter Doyle combined for nine RBIs (three each) as the Billings Cardinals completed a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday. As a team, the Cardinals collected 11 hits. Billings starter Ryan Pilcher had six strikeouts and one walk through five innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.