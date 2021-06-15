American Legion
Billings Blue Jays 8, Miles City 4
Highlights: Carter Venable double, tripled and drove in two runs for Billings, and teammate Noah Sanderson also had two RBIs. Blue Jays starter Nathan Kojetin struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. Ryder Lee finished 3 for 4 at the plate for Miles City.
Billings Blue Jays 10, Miles City 6
Highlights: Silviano Bradley hit two doubles and scored twice, and Sy Waldron had three RBIs as Billings completed a two-game sweep on Tuesday. Carter Vendable also had two hits and scored a pair of runs for the Blue Jays, who pushed seven runs across in the third inning. Logan Muri went 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs for Miles City, and struck out eight as the starting pitcher.
