American Legion
Billings Cardinals 21, Froid Bulls 7
Highlights: Billings jumped out to a commanding 10-2 lead after the first inning. Chase Wise went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs scored, and teammate Grant Schaubel was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and had three runs scored for the Cardinals. Parker Sinks went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs.
Billings Cardinals 6, Froid Bullls 1
Highlights: Froid's only run came in the first inning. Billings came back with six runs. Hunter Doyle hit 2 for 4 and had two runs scored, and Keaton Mickelson went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Walker Ator pitched six innings for the Bulls and struck out five.
Billings Blue Jays 8, Great Falls Lightning 3
Highlights: The Blue Jays had seven runs by the end of the second inning. Great Falls rallied in the third and fourth but came up short. Bryce LaForest went 2 for 2 with two runs scored.
Bilings Blue Jays 11, Idaho Falls Bees 5
Highlights: Down 5-3 at the bottom of the third, Billings scored six runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Carter Venable hit 2 for 4 and had four RBIs and one run scored. Idaho Falls' Crew Howell went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one scored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.