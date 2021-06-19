American Legion

Billings Cardinals 21, Froid Bulls 7

Highlights: Billings jumped out to a commanding 10-2 lead after the first inning. Chase Wise went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs scored, and teammate Grant Schaubel was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and had three runs scored for the Cardinals. Parker Sinks went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs.

Billings Cardinals 6, Froid Bullls 1

Highlights: Froid's only run came in the first inning. Billings came back with six runs. Hunter Doyle hit 2 for 4 and had two runs scored, and Keaton Mickelson went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Walker Ator pitched six innings for the Bulls and struck out five.

Billings Blue Jays 8, Great Falls Lightning 3

Highlights: The Blue Jays had seven runs by the end of the second inning. Great Falls rallied in the third and fourth but came up short. Bryce LaForest went 2 for 2 with two runs scored.

Bilings Blue Jays 11, Idaho Falls Bees 5

Highlights: Down 5-3 at the bottom of the third, Billings scored six runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Carter Venable hit 2 for 4 and had four RBIs and one run scored. Idaho Falls' Crew Howell went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one scored. 

