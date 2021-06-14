American Legion
Missoula Mavericks 10, Bozeman Bucks AA 1
Highlights: Seven Mavericks drove in runs as Missoula batters combined for 13 hits. Of those 13 hits, seven were for two bases and one was a triple. Missoula's Zach Hangas notched the complete-game, seven-inning victory and held the Bucks to five hits. He didn't walk a batter. Logan Pailthorpe was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Bozeman.
Billings Blue Jays 10, Billings Cardinals 2
Highlights: In the championship game of the Buffalo Wild Wings Tournament Sunday at Pirtz Field, the Blue Jays' (19-8) Payton Bolte went the six-inning distance for the victory. Sy Waldron homered for the defending State A champion Jays and had two RBIs. Carter Venable was 2-4 with a pair of runs and two RBIs for the Blue Jays. Zach Stewart and Drew McDowell each doubled for the Cardinals (15-18), who were held to four hits.
Billings Blue Jays 19, Legion B Jets 14
Highlights: On Sunday, the Blue Jays won the slugfest as each team had 11 hits. Eli Nickisch, Kayden Keith and Waldron each hit double for the Blue Jays. Venable and Bryce LaForest both plated three runners. Tyler Hutton batted 2-5, including a double, with a run and four RBIs for the Jets. North Sanderson, Nickisch, Ethan Chaney and Keith each had two RBIs for the Jays.
Billings Cardinals 18, Idaho Falls 3
Highlights: On Sunday, Colton Wilson earned the win for the Cardinals. In tossing the six-inning complete game, he struck out six and scattered six hits and three walks. Keaton Mickelson was the Cardinals' top slugger, batting 3-5 with six RBIs and two runs. Kade Vatsndal, Kolten Wynia and Hunter Doyle both had two-bag hits for the Cards. Vatsndal had three RBIs. Wynia scored four times.
