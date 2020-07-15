Miles City Mavericks 2, Billings Blue Jays 1
Julian Link's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Miles City to a walk-off victory over the Billings Blue Jays on Wednesday. Mavericks pitcher Jess Bellows struck out nine and didn't allow a walk in six innings to earn the victory. Gunner Thompson had two hits and an RBI for Billings.
Billings Blue Jays 4, Miles City Mavericks 2
Jessen West hit a two-run double in the top of the second inning to provide the lead, and the Billings Blue Jays held on to beat Miles City to earn a doubleheader split. Billings added a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Bryce LaForest. Davis Mosier earned the victory on the mound for the Blue Jays. Dalton Polesky and Cam Muri each had RBIs for the Mavericks.
Havre Northstars, 10, Glasgow Reds 1
Tyrel Kjersem went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Ethan Carlson drove in three runs as Havre eased past Glasgow on Wednesday. Eli Cloninjer didn't allow a hit in six innings as Havre's starting pitcher. He struck out seven and survived six walks. Jordan Plummer had Glasgow's only hit.
