Billings Blue Jays 13, Bozeman Bucks ‘A’ 3 (6)
Highlights: Davis Chakos homered and drove in three runs and Ethan Moore allowed just one run over the final five innings in the six-inning mercy-rule victory in the first game of a doubleheader. Ethan Chaney drove in three runs and Nathan Kojetin went 3 for 3 with two doubles and scored three times for the Blue Jays, who watched Moore all but shut down the Bucks after giving up two runs in the first inning.
Billings Blue Jays 11, Bozeman Bucks 'A' 1 (5)
Highlights: The Blue Jays took advantage of seven Bozeman errors, which led to eight unearned runs, to sweep the twin bill with another mercy-rule win. Nathan Kojetin had two more hits and scored another three times — giving him six on the day — and North Sanderson tripled and also scored three runs. Blue Jays starter Bryce LaForest went four innings before Carson Jenkins threw the final frame, and the duo combined to give up just three hits.
Billings Cardinals 14, Lovell (Wyo.) Mustangs 4 (5)
Highlights: Eight Billings batters had hits and four players had two or more in a game that went five innings. Kolten Wynia tripled and drove in two runs, and Jaiden Turner doubled and also had two RBIs for the Cardinals. Both players scored three times. Cardinals pitchers Hunter Doyle and Zach Stewart combined to walk 12, but they limited the damage by allowing just two hits.
Lovell (Wyo.) Mustangs 2, Billings Cardinals 0
Highlights: CJ Pickett fired a four-hitter to help the Mustangs salvage a split in the doubleheader. Jaiden Turner (five innings) and Drew McDowell combined to allow just two Lovell hits, but the Cards couldn’t provide enough run support to avoid the loss. Pickett struck out six and walked two in the shutout.
