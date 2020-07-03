Billings Blue Jays 5, Billings Cardinals 3
Davis Mosier and Lance Schaaf combined on a five-hitter to lead the Blue Jays to a win over their city rivals in the opening game of a doubleheader Friday at Pirtz Field. Austin Schaaf went 2 for 2 at the plate, and Jessen West, Lance Schaaf, Gunner Thompson and Eli Nickisch were credited with RBIs. Ryan Nelson had the only RBI for the Cardinals. Mosier started for the Blue Jays and threw four innings, giving up three runs (one earned) before Lance Schaaf threw three scoreless innings in relief.
Billings Blue Jays 5, Billings Cardinals 3
Jessen West drove in three runs and Reagan Walker struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings to help the Blue Jays to a win in the second game of the doubleheader with the identical score to the first game. Bryce LaForest was 2 for 2 at the plate, including a triple, and scored twice for the Blue Jays, who led 4-0 after two innings. The Cardinals closed to the gap to 4-3 by the sixth with the help of a 3-for-3 night from Keaton Mickelson, who drove in two runs. Walker allowed one earned run (three overall) before Gunner Thompson recorded the game's final out.
Glasgow 10, Wolf Point 6
Calvin Bengochea highlighted a six-run fifth inning with a two run double as the Glasgow Reds defeated the Wolf Point Yellowjackets on Saturday. Kristian Price also had two RBIs for the Reds. Canyon Casterline had two hits and scored two runs for Wolf Point.
Glasgow 14, Homestead 7
Glasgow scored nine times in the first inning on the way to a Saturday win over the Homestead Bulls. J.T. Sprague and Rance Rhoades each had two hits and two RBIs for Glasgow. Isaac Johnson drove in two runs for Homestead. Kristian Price had two RBIs for the Reds.
