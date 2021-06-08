Billings Cardinals 10, Glendive Blue Devils 5

Highlights: Leadoff hitter Kolton Wynia went 3 for 4 with three doubles and four RBIs and teammate Chase Wise had two hits, scored three times and drove in two runs to lead Billings on Tuesday. The Cardinals' Kade Vatsndal also went 3 for 4. Starter Colter Wilson struck out seven in seven innings. Matt Dufner hit a solo home run for Glendive. 

Billings Cardinals 11, Glendive Blue Devils 2

Highlights: The Cardinals scored six runs in the bottom of the first on the way to a doubleheaders sweep. Nolan Berkram finished 2 for 4 with two doublesa and three RBIs for Billings, while Kade Vatsndal went 4 for 4. Rhett Hoffer and Riley Basta each had two hits for Glendive. Hoffer and Axton Franks had RBIs.

