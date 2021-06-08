Billings Cardinals 10, Glendive Blue Devils 5
Highlights: Leadoff hitter Kolton Wynia went 3 for 4 with three doubles and four RBIs and teammate Chase Wise had two hits, scored three times and drove in two runs to lead Billings on Tuesday. The Cardinals' Kade Vatsndal also went 3 for 4. Starter Colter Wilson struck out seven in seven innings. Matt Dufner hit a solo home run for Glendive.
Billings Cardinals 11, Glendive Blue Devils 2
Highlights: The Cardinals scored six runs in the bottom of the first on the way to a doubleheaders sweep. Nolan Berkram finished 2 for 4 with two doublesa and three RBIs for Billings, while Kade Vatsndal went 4 for 4. Rhett Hoffer and Riley Basta each had two hits for Glendive. Hoffer and Axton Franks had RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.