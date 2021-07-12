American Legion baseball
Billings Cardinals 17, Wolf Point 3
Highlights: Kade Vatsndal went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored and Billings blew past Wolf Point. Nolan Berkram also had three hits for the Cardinals, and scored three times while also driving in two. Billings also took advantage of seven Wolf Point errors.
Billings Cardinals 22, Wolf Point 1
Highlights: In the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, the Cardinals matched their Game 1 output in the first inning alone with 17 runs. Cody Collis, Nick Schneider and Nathan Swandal combined for nine RBIs in the opening frame. Preston Hubley, Chase Wise and Ryan Pilcher each batted in two runs in the game. Wolf Point made six errors.
