Billings Blue Jays 11, Glendive Blue Devils 4

Jessen West and Bryce LaForest each had RBIs and scored two runs as the Billings Blue Jays defeated Glendive. Ethan Moore had three RBIs. A nine-run first inning helped propel Reagan Walker to victory on the mound for the Blue Jays.

Billings Blue Jays 15, Glendive Blue Devils 10

Sy Waldron hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first to kick-start a 15-run spree for the Blue Jays. Waldron and teammate Kayden Keith each had three hits to lead Billings' offense. Brodie Eckert went 3 for 4 for Glendive, while Rhett Hoffer had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils.

