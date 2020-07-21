Billings Blue Jays 11, Glendive Blue Devils 4
Jessen West and Bryce LaForest each had RBIs and scored two runs as the Billings Blue Jays defeated Glendive. Ethan Moore had three RBIs. A nine-run first inning helped propel Reagan Walker to victory on the mound for the Blue Jays.
Billings Blue Jays 15, Glendive Blue Devils 10
Sy Waldron hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first to kick-start a 15-run spree for the Blue Jays. Waldron and teammate Kayden Keith each had three hits to lead Billings' offense. Brodie Eckert went 3 for 4 for Glendive, while Rhett Hoffer had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.