American Legion baseball
Billings Blue Jays 19, Wolf Point 2
Highlights: Bryce LaForest batted in three runs and scored three times, and Payton Bolte, North Sanderson and Riley Bykonen each had two RBIs to lead the Blue Jays. Billings pitchers Ethan Moore and Kayden Keith gave up one earned run combined. Canyon Casterline went 1 for 3 with an RBI for Wolf Point.
Billings Blue Jays 21, Wolf Point 0
Highlights: North Sanderson had three RBIs and Ethan Moore scored four runs as Billings completed the Class A sweep. Cooper Thorson went 3 for 3, helping the Blue Jays' 12-hit attack. Billings pitchers Payton Bolte and Peyton Waskow combined to strikeout eight while walking one and allowing one hit.
