Gillette (Wyo.) 6, Billings Cardinals 5

Gillette lost a four-run lead late, then scored two runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Billings Cardinals 6-5. Mason Drube drove in three runs on a double and a single and Mason Pelton went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Gillette. Mason Means earned the win by throwing scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh. Seven Cardinals players had a hit, but Billings stranded nine base runners.

Billings Cardinals 5, Gillette (Wyo.) 3

Daniel Dunlap allowed one earned run — three overall — in six innings to help the Cardinals salvage a split of their doubleheader. Kolten Wynia went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Jaxon Brandt was 2 for 2 for the Cardinals, who used a three-run second inning to take a 4-2 lead. Mason Means and James Pelton had two hits each for Gillette.

