Miles City Mavericks 10, Gillette, Wyo., 2

Jess Bellows doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs to lead Miles City over the Gillette Rustlers. Carson Hunter also had two hits and scored two runs for the Mavericks, while Dalton Polesky had two RBIs.

Miles City Mavericks 19, Gillette, Wyo., 1

Miles City scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning on the way to completing a doubleheader sweep of the Gillette Rustlers. Jack Cline had a two-run double in the inning. The Mavericks also scored nine times in the top half of the fifth. Jess Bellows went 3 for 4 and Jacksen Watts had three RBIs.

Tags

Load comments