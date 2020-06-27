Glendive Blue Devils 9, Billings Blue Jays 3
Riley Basta, Jacoby Mattern and Matt Dufner all had two hits to back the pitching of Trenton Reinhart as the Blue Devils took the first game of a doubleheader in Glendive. Basta drove in three runs, Dufner homered, drove in two and scored three times, and Mattern also scored twice. Reinhart threw six innings, striking out eight. Only one of his three runs allowed was earned.
Billings Blue Jays 3, Glendive Blue Devils 1
Davis Mosier threw six strong innings to help the Blue Jays earn the split. Mosier allowed one run in six innings, and the struck out nine while walking one. Reagan Walker threw a scoreless seventh for Billings. Glendive's Rhett Hoffer had a strong outing, as well, giving up just one earned run and striking out seven Blue Jays. He was also 2 for 2 at the plate.
